Do you remember the beautiful actress who featured in the movie ‘Kapoor and Sons’? Yes, we are talking about Elena Fernandes who mesmerized the audiences with her charming persona. The gorgeous and talented actress is always in sync with her fitness routine. Not only that, but she is also mindful about what goes into her mouth. The impeccable actor staunchly believes that moderation is the key. Here, we decode her fitness routine for you. You will surely get inspired to embrace a healthy lifestyle and kick-off your sedentary lifestyle.

Fitness

Elena believes that fitness should be a part of the daily routine. “Whether it being a brisk walk or hardcore workout, you have to incorporate what’s best for your body into your lifestyle. I generally try to work out at least six times a week for an hour a day. Some days I do hardcore cardio and on some days, I focus on weights, Pilates or swimming. I like to kill the monotony by bringing variation in my workout. I see to it that I constantly keep on adding variation to my fitness regime so that my body doesn’t get too comfortable. I love to shock my body! Also, following a proper fitness routine helps me to switch off from the world and de-stress.”

On being asked about the areas she concentrates on, Elena highlights, “I hold most of my weight on my hips and thighs, so I focus on them. I find those areas very resistant to workouts, so I always give it extra attention. My favourite workout is a military hardcore workout. I love pushing myself to the brink of collapse.”

Diet

Along with fitness, diet is essential to help one stay fit and fine. So, one should follow a well-balanced diet in order to stay fit. Elena who doesn’t advocate any crash or FAD diet says, “The key is not to diet. As soon as you start dieting, you stop enjoying the food. For me, I eat food in its cleanest form, so I generally cook my own food. For breakfast, I have a whole egg. I either scramble, boil or fry it. I use coconut oil or virgin olive oil. For lunch and dinner, I have fish or vegetarian lasagne. I’m a pescatarian, so I eat fish but not meats. I make a lot of vegetarian high-protein dishes such as quinoa. I’ll eat whole wheat pizza. When you make your own food you’re aware of the levels of salt and oil you’re using.”

Elena who doesn’t count calories while eating says, “Earlier, I used to count calories while eating and I stopped enjoying my food. It’s about having food that fills you up and makes you feel good. I generally avoid processed foods as they make me feel really bloated. I generally follow paleo recipes where food is in its most natural form.”

Elena also highlights that she eats what she likes in moderation. “I don’t believe in going overboard. I eat what I like in controlled portions.”

The sultry actress signs off by saying, “Find which exercises work for you and stick to it. It takes 2/3 weeks of consistency before you witness a change. Don’t give up.”