The nerve pain that is generated from the lower back and extends to the back of the feet and the legs is known as sciatica. It is caused due to the irritation of the largest nerve in your body (sciatic nerve). Some of the common symptoms of sciatica include a backache, hip pain, difficulty in standing up, tingling sensation in the legs, weakness and numbness of the lower back, legs and hips, etc. Thus, here in this article we have mentioned some effective exercises and stretches to get relief from sciatica pain.

Seated Pigeon Pose

Step 1: Flex your knees and sit on a mat.

Step 2: Lean back and support your upper body and diagonally behind you place your fingertips on the mat.

Step 3: Lift your right leg and place it on your left knee.

Step 4: Make sure your right ankle is on top of your left knee.

Step 5: Gently move your left leg from left to right.

Step 6: Before switching legs do this 10 times.

Step 7: Practise 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Shell Stretch

Step 1: Start with kneeling down position and sit on your heels. Place your palms close to your knees and keep your toes pointed out.

Step 2: Lean forward and bring your chest close to your knees. Step 3: Keep your back straight, and look at the mat.

Step 4: Push your upper back up toward the ceiling.

Step 5: Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

Step 6: Practise 5 sets of 10 seconds hold.

Seated Crossover Hamstring Stretch

Step 1: Sit on a mat with your legs extended forward.

Step 2: Cross your right leg over the outside of your left leg.

Step 3: Place your right foot close to your left knee.

Step 4: Wrap your left hand around the outside of your back, and place your right hand on your left side.

Step 5: Bend and bring your head close to the right knee.

Step 6: Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

Step 7: Repeat on the other side.

Step 8: Practise 3 sets of 10 seconds hold on each side.