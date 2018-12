Do you want to master the elegant stance of a Pilates or Yoga teacher and her lean look as well? If yes, then we must tell you that it all starts with good posture. Focus on exercises that strengthen your core as this is the best way to improve your posture. Include these 4 stance-boosting exercises in your routine.

Single Leg Extension

To stabilize your pelvis this move trains your core muscles to work together.

How to practise:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and hands behind your head.

Step 2: Press your low back into the floor, and curl your head up off the floor.

Step 3: Exhale strongly and pull your navel in and up toward your spine.

Step 4: Keeping your low back pressed to the floor, slowing pull one knee into your chest while extending your other leg straight at about a 45-degree angle off the floor.

Step 5: Keep your abdominals pulled in and your low back on the floor.

Step 6: Extend your leg higher toward the ceiling, if your low back arches off the floor. Switch legs.

Step 7: Start with 5 to 10 extensions on each side.

Crunches

This exercise works the obliques (muscles which run diagonally around your waist and rotate your torso) and the rectus abdominis (the six-pack muscle).

How to practise:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor.

Step 2: Press your low back into the floor.

Step 3: Place your hands behind your head.

Step 4: Exhale strongly and pull your navel in and up toward your spine.

Step 5: Curl your head and shoulders slowly off the floor. Hold, then slowly lower back down.

Step 6: Repeat three times.

Sit-ups

This move works the transverse abdominis (the deepest core muscles that wrap around your waist and pull your abdomen inward and upward toward your spine), the rectus abdominis and obliques.

How to practise:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your legs straight, your feet flexed, and your arms reaching overhead on the floor.

Step 2: Press your low back into the floor.

Step 3: Exhale strongly and pull your navel in and up toward your spine.

Step 4; Roll up in slow motion, reaching your arms off the floor, then your shoulders and head, rolling up one vertebra at a time until you’re sitting up with your abdominals still pulled in.

Step 5: Slowly roll back down.

Step 6: Repeat three to five times.

Plank

This exercise strengthens the shoulder and back muscles, as well as the obliques and transverse abdominis.

How to practice:

Step 1: Begin on your hands and knees, keep your palms under your shoulders.

Step 2: Extend both legs straight behind you, toes tucked under, into a position like the top of a pushup.

Step 3: To prevent a sway back pull your abdominal muscles in and gaze down at the floor.

Step 4: Hold the plank until you start feeling fatigued.

Step 5: Rest and then repeat.

Step 6: To prevent your lower back from sagging as you exhale keep your abdominal muscles pulled in and up.