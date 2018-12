These days to remain fit and healthy we always think of hitting the gym. Mostly, people focus on strength training and kettlebell is one such tool that helps with exactly. They are gaining much popularity and interchangeably used with dumbbells. In every possible way, kettlebell workout helps to tone the body. They also improve muscle endurance and strengthens the core.

Even if you are new to the game here are some kettlebell exercises which can try easily. Try these exercises and you will soon see the difference in your body and appearance. But before we get into the subject in detail, make sure that you consult an expert before you go ahead and practice these exercises.

Squats

Squats are great to shape your quads, hamstrings and butts. While getting your heart rate up this will be done. To stay in control hold the kettlebell tightly.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Bring the kettlebell to your chest by holding it with both hands.

Step 3: Keep the back flat, chest up and look up.

Step 4: Now move into a deep squat and come back up pushing the floor away from you.

Step 5: Breathe in, hold and release, and exhale while coming back up.

Step 6: This completes one rep. Practice 12 to 15 reps a set.

Deadlift

This does wonder for your back and for your butt. It also builds stronger muscles and challenges your core.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out and place the bell between your feet.

Step 2: Inhale through the nose and hinge at the hips while reaching for the bell. The knees should be partially bent and the weight should be on the heels.

Step 3: Push the hips forward so you end up in a tall standing position, actively engage your glutes at the top of the movement.

Step 4: Your shins should be perpendicular to the floor.

Kettlebell Swings

This exercise is best for you arms and hips.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Stand over the kettlebell with chest up, shoulders back and feet hip-width apart.

Step 2: Keep your arms loose and engage your core and put the bodyweight in your heels.

Step 3: Keeping the arch in your lower back, bend your hips back until the kettlebell is between your legs and swing the weight up.

Step 4: Let the weight swing back between your legs as you bend your hips. If you feel the pressure on the hips, then you are doing it right.

Step 5: Extend your hips and knees to reverse the momentum as you move onto to the next rep.

Bent over Rows

This exercise helps the primary muscles, rhomboids and rear shoulders. It also helps with getting hamstrings, biceps, and your lower back in shape.

Steps to practice:

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent and two kettlebells in front of you.

Step 2: Hinging at the waist, bend your elbows and pulls the kettlebells towards your rib cage.

Step 3: Finally, extend your arms back to the start and repeat.