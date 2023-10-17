Eat Mindfully And Create Awareness: Vision Of A World Without Hunger And Malnutrition

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Acknowledging that millions still suffer from hunger and malnutrition in a world brimming with food resources is disheartening. Why does this global predicament persist in the face of technological marvels and agricultural innovations? The answer may lie in a simple yet profound practice mindful eating. This transformative approach and heightened awareness could hold the key to realizing a world without hunger and malnutrition. In our modern age of plenty, the fact that hunger and malnutrition continue to afflict millions is a glaring paradox. According to the United Nations, over 690 million people, nearly 9% of the world's population, grapple with chronic hunger. This isn't just a humanitarian crisis but an economic and societal quandary with pervasive consequences on health, productivity, and human potential.
Mindful eating is a deceptively simple concept: it's about paying full attention to what we eat, relishing every morsel, and developing a profound appreciation for the sustenance on our plates. This practice encourages us to reconnect with our bodies, recognise our natural hunger and fullness signals, and make informed food choices that benefit our health and the world. Mindful eating's potential transcends personal wellness. It is a powerful tool to address the global hunger epidemic, reduce food waste, and cultivate gratitude for the meals we enjoy. This approach redefines the relationship between us and our food, emphasizing quality over quantity and inspiring us to be more discerning in our consumption. To transform this vision into a reality, we must first catalyze global awareness about the issues of hunger and malnutrition.
Dr Sneha Sharma, Consultant Psychiatrist Aakash Healthcare, shares 4 ways you can contribute:
A world free of hunger and malnutrition is an ambitious vision entirely within our grasp. Mindful eating is more than just a self-improvement endeavour; it is a force for change, enabling us to reduce waste and appreciate the abundance we enjoy. By nurturing global awareness about the hunger epidemic and taking action, we can collectively set the stage for a world where no one goes to bed hungry. Let us fully embrace the transformative power of mindful eating, lighting the way toward a brighter and more compassionate future.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information