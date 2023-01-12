Earthing: Are We Harnessing Earth’s Healing Energy Enough?

When your elderly encouraged you to walk bare foot on grass, it wasn't superstitious but very much scientific

Do you know that your heart runs on electricity? Yes, you heard that right. Terms like electrolyte imbalance or the need of a pacemaker are all the necessary evidences to show you that we are electric beings. In fact, our entire nervous system works on the transmission of minute electric charge we call impulse. There is a reason why we might get an electric shock on accidentally touching a bare wire. Electricity flows in us because we are great conductors of charge. There are millions of electric reactions occurring in our body. Studies are beginning to understand that sometimes changes in the physiology can be due to as basic reasons as changed electric makeup of an individual. At this point, researchers have begin to understand the health benefits of grounding or earthing as a therapeutic technique.

Earthing refers to bodily contact with Earth's natural electric charge pool that has the potential to stabilize a person's physiology at the deepest levels. Growing evidence has shown that earthing can help in reducing inflammation, pain, stress, improving circulation and can lead to better sleep. If sun can give us Vitamin D, mother Earth too has a therapeutic effect on our bodies that science might have overlooked for years. The concept is still under-researched but the limited studies have shown promising results.

Our lost connection with Earth

Physicians and chemists have recognized Earth as an essential source of electricity, stability and safety. All electrical systems are stable because of their connection to earth. Some studies are suggesting that even human bodies can benefit and be stable and healthy. What has changed over a period is that most of us have lost contact with the Earth. We barely sleep on ground, rarely walk bare feet on the ground, and hardly walk without synthetic slippers and shoes. Most of the time, we are much above the ground, working in spaces that are not grounded like high rises. The contact of children with ground or say mud has also reduced significantly over years. Scientists are recognizing that this has contributed to electrical imbalances, disrupted static electricity and loss of free electrons in the body.

Neutralizing free radicals in the body

Research has shown that earthing can restore and maintain a healthy electric environment in the human body. Earth is a pool of free electrons and once they enter the human body, they can initiate rapid, sometimes instant physiological changes. Two Polish doctors had performed a series of experiments and had shown that earthing the human body can greatly influence biochemical processes of the body that can further positively affect chronic illnesses.

As per a popular hypothesis, free radicals are positively charged molecules that are produced in great numbers and might strip electrons from healthy tissues and cause damage. With an influx of free electrons from the Earth, these electrons can neutralize these free radicals and this can result in an anti-inflammatory response of the immune system. Thus Earthing can reverse both acute and chronic inflammation.

Studies have also shown that electron influx from Earth can cause the blood cells to clump less (repel each other more) which might reduce the viscosity of the blood and lead to better blood flow.

How to ground yourself

Grounding or earthing can be an easy lifestyle addition that might not require much effort of the practitioner but in return can offer many benefits. The following things can be done to ground ourselves

Walking bare foot on grass or mud Lying flat on a beach or grass Taking a swim in a natural source of water such as lakes and ocean. Establishing a connection with Earth using a metal rod that connects your body to the ground.