Durum Wheat Vs Whole Wheat Vs Regular Pasta – Which Is Better?

Trying to lose weight? Durum wheat and whole wheat are the healthy substitutes for refined flour.

If you are following a healthy diet or trying to lose weight, you are obviously trying to stay away from refined flour or maida. Thankfully there is an entire range of healthy substitutes for refined flour. Pasta, for instance, is easily available in different varieties. You can choose from suji pasta to multigrain one. But which one is better? Dietician Sonia Gandhi, Head Dietetics & Nutrition, Fortis Hospital Mohali shares some information on which pasta can be the healthiest choice.

Durum wheat pasta: The protein and gluten content of durum wheat is higher than that of maida and hence is a better choice than regular pasta. While choosing durum wheat pasta, ensure that it is whole grain durum because this wheat when pound to finer granules gives semolina which is not as healthy as the whole grains.

Semolina or sooji pasta: Since sooji is nothing but a polished granular version of maida or wheat flour, their nutrient value is same. Hence pasta made out of semolina is not very different from the standard refined flour pasta.

Whole wheat pasta: This is the healthiest variety of all types of pasta available. It is high in dietary fibre and carbohydrates that reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The mineral and vitamin content of these pastas is higher than any of the above-mentioned varieties. One cup of cooked regular pasta packs 221 calories while whole wheat pasta packs 174 calories. Read: Whole wheat flour vs refined flour.

Multigrain pasta: While this pasta is a mix of several grains, if they are not whole grains, the nutrition value is not as high as whole wheat pasta.

What is durum wheat

Durum wheat (Triticum turgidum durum) is one of the two most popular species of wheat. The other is bread wheat (also known as common wheat, whole wheat or Triticum aestivum vulgare). Because durum wheat is high in protein and gluten, it is used in making many foods such as pasta, couscous, bulgur, noodles, and bread. The endosperm of durum wheat can be grounded to make semolina.

Health benefits of durum wheat?

Besides protein, durum wheat is also high in folate, iron, calcium and dietary fiber. A 100-gram (slightly more than cup) serving of durum wheat contains 13.7 grams of protein. It has low glycemic index, meaning it is less likely to increase blood sugar levels.

Durum wheat vs whole wheat

Durum wheat is harder than whole wheat, but both have similar nutritional profiles. Durum wheat is more suitable for making make pasta, while bread wheat for making bread.

Because it is hard, durum wheat requires more thorough grinding to produce flour, and this damages some of its starch content. Hence, durum wheat flour is less suitable for making bread.

