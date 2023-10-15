Durga Puja Gym Rush: The Dangers of Quitting the Gym After a Festive Season Binge

The rising trend of festive fitness: people shortly joining gyms before Durga Puja.

The 9-day Navratri festival has begun with pomp and gaiety. This multi-day festival breathes a new life into cities and the people therein. Not only West Bengal, but the country also gets in a celebration mode with extravagant pandals, dance and music, processions, cultural events, and of course, non-stop food and shopping. Fitness fans hit the gyms and get in shape for the much-awaited festival. After the COVID-19 pandemic faded, people of all ages and generations have already begun to swarm the gyms in preparation for the festive days during the puja. The goal of having a well-defined body and becoming fit as quickly as feasible remains the top priority. Fitness instructors across various gyms and fitness centres are working tirelessly day and night to offer such a speedy transformation in the shortest span of time.

Festive Season Gym Rush

Beyond all this hard work and extra hours of sweat and endurance of strength and stamina, the harsh truth of reality comes into play when people all of a sudden decide to stop exercising or perform any extra physical activity in order to stay fit in daily life. This can be witnessed after the festive days are over and the biggest psychological break starts to happen to people which originates from lethargy and mental fatigue.

Suman Banerjee, a gym enthusiast from Kolkata spoke to TheHealthSite.com to give his views about the effects of quitting the gym post-festive season. He says, "Being a working professional and a fitness enthusiast is a tedious task. It requires sheer dedication to maintain a constant fitness regime to be both mentally and physically fit. Over the years, I have seen especially before the onset of the festive seasons like Durga Puja, gyms swarming with people taking admissions with different goals and criteria. But, surprisingly the footfall kept decreasing after a bustling 2-3 months of intense training. Majority of the people feel lethargic after a certain point of time because of being overweight, age-acquired health problems, work-life balance factors, and many more. Non-availability of time due to a busy work schedule is also another important reason why many people stop exercising in the long run. It has been observed, that people who initially decide to quit exercise and later on after a long break try to recommence back, usually find it difficult to cope with the pace initially along with muscle cramps and body pain."

The Dangers of Sudden Discontinuation After a Festive Season Gym Binge

Some of the major symptoms that people face after quitting exercising are as follows:

First and foremost numerous physiological changes take place when people quit exercising. They observe starting to lose the improvements in their body's ability to burn carbs for energy, the muscles' better ability to process oxygen, and the heart's ability to pump blood more effectively and accurately. It is commonly recognized amongst adults that exercise is excellent for the heart. In addition to losing some of its capacity to handle increased blood flow, the body's capacity to use oxygen efficiently decreases after the first few weeks of inactivity. Along with that, the improvements in muscle size, strength, and endurance that people fight so hard to achieve will taper down if they have been performing strength training during their workout sessions. The next major drawback of suddenly quitting exercising is that the body weight slowly scrolls up and the physique starts changing drastically from being toned and firm to plumper and flabbier, the biggest example is the clothes which can start to feel tight on wearing them. Detraining has been demonstrated to negatively impact body composition, resulting in weight gain and a slowed metabolism. Exercising helps to combat anxiety to a great extent. By igniting the fight-or-flight reaction, which is the evolutionary catalyst for adrenaline, perspiration, and an elevated heart rate when faced with a challenge, exercise helps to reduce overall anxiety. Thus, the body loses its ability to manage stress when exercising is stopped. Exercise and quality sleep are closely related, and if people aren't getting enough sleep or exercise, then they might run the risk of developing health problems. When people exercise vigorously or collapse into bed exhausted after a quick run, there's a strong possibility that they will get a good night's sleep and wake up feeling energized. Thus, it is a crucial function that exercise performs in boosting sleep. One can run into the danger of getting poor sleep if active movement of the body or stretching of muscles is prohibited or ignored. Bone strength is another prime factor that needs to be maintained through regular activity, especially weight-bearing activities like running, walking, or strength training. The bone density deteriorates more quickly if no physical activity is being performed on a frequent basis. Apart from the negative impacts on health, discontinuing a demanding fitness routine leaves the brain exhausted and irritable. Regular exercise might help to fight depression and improve the mental stability of individuals. It also adversely affects lifestyle choices in terms of eating and drinking habits. There is always room for improvement and people do decide to recommence their fitness journey even after a prolonged break. Some suggestive measures to follow include: You may like to read People must be tempted to change their eating habits when they resume exercising again. People frequently become fixated on implementing too many changes at once. Rather, paying attention to one thing at a time is the key to success and good health. Fitness professionals and health experts also advise on gradually modifying eating habits over time, to avoid feeling overwhelmed and giving up out of mental breakdown. Becoming mentally strong and having a well-balanced mind and muscle connection is crucial to having a stable mindset while enhancing strength and stamina. It's imperative to begin considering every aspect of workouts, including the basics of cool down, stretching, and recovery. A recuperation schedule is essential for incorporating regular stretching and enough time for cool-down after exercising.

