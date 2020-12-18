Alcohol can be harmful to your health than you think. Since we are about to enter Dry January, let’s start with going sober this 2021 for your health.

We know for someone who loves a glass of wine every day, it could be difficult to give up on alcohol. But what you don’t know is that the side effects of alcohol outweigh its benefits. Plus, there are a limited number of alcoholic beverages that offer health benefits, and the ones that do need to be consumed in moderation. Also Read - Expert Speak: This New Year, pledge to stop binge drinking and save your liver

Recently with the news of alcohol flying off the shelves as people try to combat quarantine, it has become more important than ever to control the consumption of this beverage. No matter how fun alcohol may be, it can be bad for your health, especially if you have one too many shots. Since we are about to enter Dry January, let’s start with going sober this 2021 for your health. Also Read - Here's how you can prevent hangover this Christmas

Reasons Why You Should Quit Alcohol In 2021

For Improved Sleep

Studies have shown that excessive alcohol disrupts sleep patterns. Yes, you may fall asleep faster, but that doesn’t exactly mean that the quality of your sleep has improved. Plus, this kind of sleep may promote snoring and poorer breathing. If you are dependent on alcohol for sleeping well, then you might face issues at first after quitting it. But gradually, it will improve the quality and the quantity of your sleep. Also Read - Quitting alcohol may boost your mental health in more ways than one

For Better Muscle Growth

A study conducted by the American Psychological Society found that alcohol can impair the synthesis of protein in the system and disrupt the building of new muscles. Another study published in the National Library of Medicine reported that alcohol might have a negative impact on muscle growth. So, if you want to gain or rebuild those muscles, you should try quitting alcohol for good.

For Strong Immunity

It is vital to boost immunity at a time like this when a global pandemic lurks large. Your immune system is responsible for killing the foreign pathogens that try to attack your system and sabotage its proper functioning. When you drink too much alcohol, your immune system finds it harder to gear up and defend your body against these harmful antibodies. Cutting back on it can help mitigate the risk of respiratory diseases like Covid-19 and more.

To Boost Libido

If you thought alcohol is an aphrodisiac, think again! Drinking too much alcohol over an extended period can negatively affect libido and fertility. Studies have shown that excessive alcohol can affect the ability to get and maintain an erection in males. It can even cause permanent damage.

For Beautiful Skin

If the points mentioned so far don’t convince you then do it for your skin. Drinking too much alcohol dehydrates the skin and will cause wrinkles and pores. Your skin will also lose its natural and healthy glow. A study by the American Academy of Dermatology also states that alcohol consumption increases the risk of rosacea in women.

Although there are some alcoholic beverages like red wine that offer some health benefits but consuming too much alcohol is never a good idea. Filling your body with empty calories and sugars is definitely going to wreak havoc on your health. So, you never know quitting alcohol this January might actually turn out to be a good idea. Cheers to your health!