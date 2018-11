When it comes to weight loss willpower is extremely important. There are several factors which make losing weight difficult. The factors include poor sleep cycle, diet, physical activities, etc. However, we get different bits of advice from different person, but mostly those advice doesn’t work. So, if you want to lose weight in a healthy way then you need to make some changes in your daily routine and opt for some physical activities like swimming, exercise, yoga, etc. Thus, here we have mentioned some easy-to-do exercises to drop those extra kilos.

Planks: Plank is one of the best exercises that you can do for your core. It helps to improve your posture by building isometric strength. Repeat the same poses five-six times. Initially, you may be able to hold the pose only for 8-10 seconds. But this will increase if you keep doing this regularly without any fail.

Steps

Step 1: Go down on the floor in the press up position.

Step 2: Put the weight on the forearms while bending your elbows.

Step 3: Form a straight line through your body from shoulders to ankle.,

Step 4: Suck your belly button into the spine and

Step 5: Hold on the position for some time and relax.

Sit Ups: Strengthening the abdominal muscles is the advantage of this exercise. Make sure your neck is not strained during this exercise as you are supposed to use the abdominal muscles to move up and down. Do this 10-15 times.

Steps

Step 1: Start by lying flat on a floor mat, face up.

Step 2: You can put your arms behind your head or cross them in front of your torso.

Step 3: Now, keep your lower body still and move your upper body towards your knees.

Step 4: Take a deep breath and exhale as you go up.

Step 5: Inhale as you bring your body back to the mat.

Step 6: Make sure your arms are not pushing against your head and neck too much.

Crunches: Crunches tend to build endurance and power in your belly muscles. The fastest way to burn the belly fat. This exercise can be practised easily at home without any equipment.

Steps

Step 1: Lie down flat on the floor, place your hand behind your head,

Step 2: Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the ground.

Step 3: Lift your upper body off the floor,

Step 4: Exhale as you go up and inhale as you come down.

Step 5: Repeat, for a few minutes and relax.