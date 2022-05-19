Drinking Water On Empty Stomach: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Starting Your Day With A Glass of Water

Many people have a habit of starting their day with a glass of warm water. But is it good for you or does it lead to problems? Scroll down to find out.

If you are an adult of any age, you must have learned at some point that the best way to stay hydrated, have good skin and maintain a healthy weight is by drinking water. At least eight glasses a day to keep diseases at bay! But what about drinking warm water? Let's find out.

Should You Drink Water Every Morning? Many people begin their new day with a glass of warm water, thinking that it is the right thing to do. It is popularly believed that starting your day with a glass of water can be beneficial to you. But is it? Should you be drinking warm water on an empty stomach in the morning?

Believe it or not, water is one drink that can help fix almost all your health problems. However, ancient as well as modern research suggests that the temperature of the water when consumed is also important. From Ayurveda to traditional Chinese medicine, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that warm water is the most effective. According to Ayurveda, warm water consumed in the morning on an empty stomach offers a lot of health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water

Here's why you should be drinking warm water for health benefits:

Aids weight loss

Warm water has long been thought to aid in the loss of excess pounds. Warm water raises the body's temperature, which improves metabolic rate. As a result, you'll burn more calories and your kidneys will operate better.

Better digestion

Warm water clears out the toxins from the body. It also aids in the digestion of food by energizing the digestive system and making digestion easier. If you're suffering from stomach problems such as constipation, acidity, or even a cough or cold, drink plenty of warm water. According to a study published in the official journal of the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates, drinking warm water may improve intestinal movements.

Helps with pain, blood circulation

Warm water's heat is known for its ability to cure abdominal muscles and provide immediate relief from spasms and cramps. Warm water also increases blood circulation.

Relieves constipation

Drinking warm water is an excellent way to clear out the toxins and avoid problems like bloating, abdominal pain and discomfort. Warm water helps regulate bowel movement, which in turn helps relieve constipation.

Good for your skin

Warm water helps you discharge toxins by raising your body temperature and improving bowel movements. This natural cleanse is great for clear skin and unclogged pores. Accumulation of toxins has also been linked with accelerated ageing; warm water also helps in slowing the process down.