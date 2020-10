Green tea is considered one of the healthiest drinks and its medicinal properties have been acknowledged for centuries throughout the world. As it is made from unoxidized tea leaves and is less processed, green tea contains the most antioxidants of any tea. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic effects, thanks to the natural chemicals called polyphenols present in green tea. Plus, it contains a host of micronutrients such as zinc, manganese, and vitamins A, B, and C. Also Read - 5 benefits of drinking cucumber mint tea

There is no denying that green tea is extremely good for you, but too much of it can do more harm than good. Health experts suggest limiting the consumption of green tea to just a couple of cups per day. If you’re a heavy green tea drinker, stick to no more than 5 cups per day. Here are some warning signs that indicate you are having more green tea than needed. Also Read - Start your day with jeera water to improve your health and keep diseases at bay

Heart Palpitations and High Blood Pressure

Though green tea contains less caffeine than coffee, it is enough to produce an effect if you’re consuming several cups per day. Too much caffeine can cause heart palpitations and even elevated blood pressure. This can be dangerous for people with a heart condition. Also Read - Get rid of belly bloat with these 5 refreshing drinks

So, limit green tea consumption if you have hypertension, cardiovascular disease or any other medical condition to prevent potential complications.

Increased Stress and Anxiety

A cup of green tea may help you unwind after a stressful day, thanks to its soothing properties. However, drinking several cups of green tea per day may leave you even more stressed. This is because too much caffeine in your bloodstream can trigger your adrenal glands to produce more of the stress hormones norepinephrine, adrenaline, and cortisol.

Iron-deficiency anemia

Green tea when consumed in large quantities can interfere with iron absorption from foods and can lead to iron-deficiency anemia, a blood condition characterized by having insufficient red blood cells or RBCs.

This is the reason why health experts strongly discourage the intake of green tea right after having a meal. If you have iron-deficiency anemia, you may experience fatigue, dizziness, pale skin, cold hands and feet, chest pain, shortness of breath, and a rapid heart rate.

Upset Stomach and Diarrhea

Green tea also contains tannins, which are plant-based compounds possessing astringent properties and are capable of shrinking some of the tissues in your body. Too much of these compounds in the body can cause mouth dryness, nausea, and an upset stomach.

Plus, the laxative properties of caffeine can leave you with diarrhea if you’re drinking several cups of green tea per day. A prolonged bout of diarrhea or vomiting can then result is dehydration. Severe dehydration can affect your kidney function.

Sleep problem

Excess caffeine from green tea can make it more difficult to fall asleep. Drinking green tea before bedtime may also make you want to pee at night, which can interrupt your sleep, and leave you feeling tired in the morning. They can affect your performance at work and impair your ability to perform daily activities.