Drinking tomato-soy juice for four weeks may help reduce inflammation in obesity

Scientists found that adults with obesity who drank a specially formulated tomato-soy juice daily for four weeks experienced reductions in several inflammation-related markers. The findings highlight the potential role of plant-based compounds in supporting metabolic health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 30, 2026 7:00 PM IST

Tomato-soy juice.

A new study indicates that anti inflammatory tomato soy juice containing plant based compounds could reduce inflammation in adults with obesity. After observing several markers of inflammation researchers highlight that drinking the juice daily for four weeks could serve as a functional food for chronic inflammatory diseases.

The study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research notes that the juice lowered blood concentrations of proteins associated with systemic inflammation. Scientists say these results support the notion that some foods can have a direct effect on health in addition to providing nutrition.

Lead author Jessica Cooperstone associate professor of horticulture and crop science at The Ohio State University said the study was conducted to see if inflammation could be really affected by something as simple as a dietary intervention. "The idea is can we use food-based interventions to modulate inflammation?" Cooperstone said. "And can we test this in a rigorous way so that we can really see this is affecting inflammation versus just saying something is anti-inflammatory?"

Why tomatoes and soy?

Scientists examined juice containing high concentrations of lycopene and soy isoflavones. Tomatoes come in red due to a natural pigment called lycopene which has been associated with several health benefits. Whereas soy isoflavones belong to a plant compound called flavonoids that could have some estrogen-like properties.

The tomato-soy juice was created by Ohio State researchers after previous findings indicated that eating diets high in tomatoes and soy might be linked to reduced risk of prostate cancer. The juice was made using special bred tomatoes to enhance the lycopene content in the beverage and was fortified with soy isoflavone extract.

Other studies have also proven that the prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels were reduced among some prostate cancer patients who drank the juice. And more studies indicate that tomatoes and soy can affect inflammatory and metabolic pathways linked with obesity and chronic disease.

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What did the study find?

The study involved 12 healthy adults with obesity who drank 6 ounce cans of tomato soy juice daily for 4 weeks. They consumed a control tomato juice containing low levels of carotenoid after washout. The team collected blood samples at the start and end of each period of the study to examine the levels of cytokines which are a type of protein involved in several immune system functions related to inflammation.

Inflammatory cytokines Interleukin 5 (IL 5), Interleukin 12p70 (IL 12p70), and granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM CSF) were found to be significantly reduced only with the tomato soy juice. There was also a reduction in the levels of tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF ) which did not reach statistical significance.

There were other changes that were also observed by scientists. They also examined urine samples for metabolites or molecules produced in the body during its metabolism and physiological processes. While some changes were observed after both beverages participants who consumed the tomato soy juice showed a significant increase in soy isoflavone-related metabolites suggesting the drink may be influencing biological processes in measurable ways.

Disclaimer: This study suggests potential benefits of tomato soy juice for reducing inflammation in obesity. Results are preliminary and should not replace professional medical advice.