What is the first thing that you do just after getting up in the morning? Have you ever given a thought to this? Well, your morning routine can have a significant effect on your whole body throughout the day. When you start your day with a healthy practice, you tend to live a healthy life throughout. Exercise and nutritious breakfast are two major components of your morning ritual, which decides your health benefits. Apart from these two, there is one extremely important morning habit, which can play a major role in promoting good health. What is it? Curious to know? It is water – a warm glass of drinking water. Yes! You read it right. Starting your day with a glass of warm water is a habit that everyone should adopt. And, what can be easier than starting your day with a glass of warm water? So why not! Read on to know all the good things that you provide your body with when you drink a glass of warm water on an empty stomach. Also Read - Weight loss: This 2-minute Japanese technique might help you get rid of extra kilos

Aids Digestion

Yes, drinking lukewarm water on an empty stomach can offer your body several health benefits. It stimulates the removal of toxins from your body and benefits the overall digestive system. The food pipe, after having digested the previous day’s food, is usually left with remnants. Starting your day with a glass of warm water can help your body flush out those unwanted remnants. Lukewarm water also helps in the removal of the accumulated fat or oils from your body that you may have saved from all the junks that you had the last day. Also Read - Intermittent fasting helps you lose weight fast: But you must make the right food choices

Relieves Constipation

Are you someone who usually complains about constipation? Then you might adopt this one-morning routine to get rid of the problem. Sip a glass of warm water every morning before starting your day. Dehydration is one of the common causes of constipation. Drinking warm water can help your intestines contract. When that happens, food waste in your intestines can pass out of your body easily. As the old saying goes – ‘Drinking hot water regularly may help to keep your bowel movements regular’. Also Read - Rapid weight loss is not healthy: It can leave a mark on your health

Helps In Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Include the habit of drinking one glass of warm water every morning to make the result visible faster. Yes, drinking warm water on an empty stomach is perfect for all those who are trying to shed off those extra pounds. It raises body temperature and triggers the metabolism rate. This, eventually, helps in burning body fat and boosting weight loss. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice or a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to make this morning drink more effective.

Helps Your Skin And Hair

Are you suffering from regular breakouts? Do you see your skin dull and lifeless even after trying different creams and homemade packs? Well, the reason can be dehydration. For anybody to achieve that glass glowing skin, it is extremely important to make sure you are hydrated from inside. A glass of warm water in the morning works as a cherry on the cake when you are on a skin and hair care routine. The body usually accumulates dirt, oil, and toxins from the outside air, these clogs your skin pore, making it more prone to skin aging, acne problems, pigmentations, and other skin issues. A glass of hot lukewarm water in the morning stimulates the body’s detoxification and helps in getting rid of skin problems.

How much should you consume?

Now that you know what are the health benefits of drinking warm water early morning. It is also important to know how hot your water should be and how much you should consume.

Drinking water that is too hot can cause serious internal damages to the tissues of your esophagus, can burn your tongue, and also the taste buds. Make sure to drink lukewarm water and not hot boiling water.

Coming to the second part, the amount of warm water that is advisable to consume totally depends on various factors such as your age, weather that you live in, activity levels, and your diet. If you are on a leafy vegetable or salad diet which contains water itself, you must not consume a lot of water. However, when it comes to kicking start your day, you can have one glass of warm water. This will give you a healthy body, a relaxed mind, and a good lifestyle.

So, what are you waiting for? Start your day with a glass of warm water and feel the difference. In case you have a concern you can always consult your doctor.