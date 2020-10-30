What is the first thing that you do just after getting up in the morning? Have you ever given a thought to this? Well your morning routine can have a significant effect on your whole body throughout the day. When you start your day with a healthy practice you tend to live a healthy life throughout. Exercise and nutritious breakfast are two major components of your morning ritual which decides your health benefits. Apart from these two there is one extremely important morning habit which can play a major role in promoting good health. What is it? Curious to know?