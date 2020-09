You don't have to be overweight to get a double chin © Shutterstock.

Looking for ways to get rid of double chin? You’re at the right place. Makeup may help you hide pigmentation and dark circles but not the neck rolls fat. A double chine is formed when the muscle between your jaw and collar bone begins to pile up fat. Having a double chin can make you look much older than you probably are. Regular exercise and proper diet can help you lose the fat and bring back your neck into shape. Here we have enlisted 5 simple exercises to get rid of neck fat fast at home. But before that let’s understand that factors that can cause a build-up of fat around your neck. Knowing the exact cause of double chin will make it easier for you to lose the fat. Also Read - Cumin, coriander and other Indian spices that can fuel your weight loss goals

Age, genetics, obesity, posture are the major factors that cause a build-up of fat around your neck. As you get older, your once tight, glowing skin starts losing elasticity and this causes your skin to look saggy, which looks like a chin below the chin. Also Read - Decoded: Why some people have such a tough time losing weight

If you have a family history of double chin or skin with little, you’re also more likely to have it too. Obesity can also contribute to formation of double chin. Also Read - Know about these health benefits of air fryer

Maintaining an appropriate posture is essential for the muscles in your body. Inappropriate posture can weaken the neck and chin muscles, which can make the skin to lose its elasticity over time, resulting in a double chin.

Try these easy exercises at home to lose fat around the neck

Here are 5 best exercises to reduce neck fat fast with step by step procedure on how you should do them correctly. Have a look:

Blowing Air

It is an effective way to lose fat around the neck naturally. This facial exercise targets the muscles in your cheeks and the neck area, giving you a leaner look.

How To Do It:

Sit straight on a low back chair and push your head backward so that your face faces the ceiling. Now blow air out of your mouth by holding your lips together. Read this process for about 10 to 20 seconds. Do this exercise at least two to three times a day or as many times as you can.

Fish Face

This exercise is an effective way to tone your cheek and chin muscles. It significantly reduces flabbiness in your neck area by stretching your cheek muscles.

How To Do It

Stand or sit comfortably and suck air in your cheeks and lips to form a shape that looks like a fish mouth. Hold this pose for at least 5 seconds. You should feel the burn in your cheeks and jaws. Repeat this exercise as much as you can.

Chewing gum

Not just chewing gum can keep your mouth fresh, but also reduce fat in your neck. Yes, chewing gum is a good workout for your face muscles, especially the jaw.

Ball Exercise

Want to make your facial exercise routine more interesting? Have fun with ball exercise while losing fat around your neck.

How To Do It:

Take a small, easily squeezable ball. Sit erect and relaxed. Now place the ball under your chin and slowly push your chin downward, while applying pressure on the ball. Do this 20 to 30 times per sitting.

Neck Rotation

Apart from helping get rid of neck fat, neck rotation can also improve blood circulation to your shoulders and prevent shoulder related problems.

How To Do It:

Stand erect or sit in a low back chair, keeping your feet apart. Now rotate your next in the clockwise direction, stretching as much as possible. But make sure you’re not moving your shoulder. Repeat 20 times before stopping at the initial position. Repeat the same process anti-clockwise 20 times.