For many people the idea of exercising during a hangover might seem strange. While some people just spend their hungover morning in bed, others feel that hitting the gym can resolve their issue. But the truth is that while exercising may provide you with a temporary solution, it can have major long-term consequences. Hangover is very difficult to handle. Any mistakes on your part will only intensify your symptoms of dehydration, headache, weakness, nausea, sleep-deprivation, light and sound sensitivity and dizziness.

WORKING OUT OR WORKING THROUGH A HANGOVER

The old saying the you should sweat out your hangover is a myth. There are various scales and ranges of a hangover. You can try exercising if you just have a sore head. But more than that and losing weight will be the last of your worries.

Dehydration

The truth is a hangover starts with dehydration and sweating it out at the gym would only make your situation worse. And even if you somehow manage to drink enough water, the sweat released from the body would contain high amounts of toxin, which would cause cramps and strains in muscles.

Fatigue

Some people deal with their hangover by lying in bed all day. They do this because it can cause extreme tiredness. This tiredness is triggered because of low blood sugar. By exercising, you would further decrease this level, which can cause fainting and trouble co-ordinating, meaning that you are more likely to suffer from an injury.

Muscle recovery

During a hangover, the body goes through many different biological processes, one of which is a reduced rate of protein synthesis. Until the sins of the last night (toxins) don’t leave the body, the process of building new protein cells would be slow, which means that your body would not be able to build muscle and recover as effectively.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

If not exercise, then what? Well, you can just sit and spend your whole day watching Netflix. Time is the best hangover cure. With time and intake of water, your body will be able to remove toxins and you will feel much better. The only problem with this is that it takes too long. Here are some other healthy options that you can try for a quick hangover relief.

Ginger

According to the National Institute of Health, (NIH), USA, ginger is the cure to your queasiness, dizziness, sensitivity to light and sound. Ginger helps in digestion of alcohol and treats nausea and headache at the same time. The best way to consume it is in the form of ginger tea, or you can chew on few small pieces of it, raw.

Honey

Easily available in every household, honey helps the body in digestion of alcohol and reduces its effect simultaneously. This happens due to the presence of a high amount of fructose (a type of sugar) in honey. It reacts with alcohol and neutralises it.