Doing Burpees Everyday Can Transform Your Health In More Ways Than You Know

Burpees is considered a difficult exercise but it reaps more than on health benefits. It involves jumping, dropping down into a plank position and again jumping back up. It requires a lot of energy and strength to do even five burpees in a row. According to facts, the exercise was first started by a physiologist who used to evaluate fitness at Columbia University during the 1930s. This exercise is very old but its benefits do not expire and neither does the fact that it is a challenging exercise.

Burpees work on our entire body starting from the muscles, legs, arm strength and to our core strength. It takes a lot of practice to perfect it and also to be able to do more than 10 burpees in a row. However, if you are a beginner, you must not push yourself too hard. It will take your body some time to get used to the exercise and once you do, you can push yourself a little bit more every day.

3 Major Benefits Of Doing Burpees Regularly

Works Multiple Muscles In Your Body

In order to do burpees to perfection, you need to involve your entire body. This means that all the muscle in your body are working together to perform this exercise. It also requires all the energy and strength that you have to do this workout. This only enhances your strength even more. When you do this workout, each muscles in your body contracts, making them stronger.

Burns Calories

Burpees involve a lot of jumping. This also helps in burning calories. The best part of this exercise id that you do not need any equipment's and you can do them at the gym, in field or at home. Burpees help our muscles lengthen and extend and it requires a lot of energy to do them. This helps burn calories.

Great Cardiovascular Exercise

Our body requires a lot of oxygen in order to do burpees. It is a high intensity exercise which can leave us gasping for more air. But, in a way, that is good for our health because it also forces our heart and lungs to work harder and more efficiently to provide energy to our muscles. this is why burpees are a great exercise to improve cardiovascular health. This exercise is also recommended by experts and scientists who have studied it and evaluated the benefits it reaps.

According to experts, a 3 minute burpee session every day can work miracles on your cardiovascular health.

