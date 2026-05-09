Does green tea help with weight loss? Experts explain the right way to drink it for better results

Green tea is a world-recognized drink that has been known for its weight loss-supporting benefits. But does it really help you lose weight, or is there a catch? Read on to find out!

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 9, 2026 1:01 PM IST

Can drinking green tea really help in weight loss? Read on to find out!

Green tea has become one of the most talked-about drinks for weight loss, popular among fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, and young adults alike. Its growing popularity comes from its rich antioxidant content and natural compounds that may help support metabolism and fat burning. While green tea can be a useful addition to a healthy weight-loss routine, its benefits depend not just on drinking it -- but also on when and how you consume it.

Let's spill some tea on how to make green tea that can be your best friend in weight loss:

What Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea For Weight Loss?

According to the experts, studies have highlighted that the right time of consumption is very important when it comes to natural healing things like green tea. Drinking it at the right time gives you a lot of health benefits.

Morning magic: Drinking green tea early in the morning on an empty stomach boosts your metabolism. It encourages a fast-burning process and helps you get energised without any caffeine rush in your body. Drinking this regularly in the morning gives you a different type of energy level. Before workout boost: Having a cup of green tea as a post-workout drink can help increase fat oxidation and endurance. The caffeine and catechins work together to cut down calories more effectively. Between meals: Start to sip green tea between your meals to avoid binge eating and unhealthy cravings. It controls your blood sugar level and makes sure you feel less hungry.

Green tea health benefits.

How Much Green Tea Should You Drink In a Day?

Doctors suggest that 2 to 3 cups a day for noticeable weight loss benefits. Consuming it in high quantities can lead to a lot of side effects, such as headaches andinsomnia, especially if you can't tolerate caffeine.

Go for unsweetened, hot green tea instead of packed or flavoured versions of it, which often contain high sugar and preservatives.

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Which Green Tea Is Best for Fat Loss?

Matcha green tea: This famous tea in the form of powder contains a lot more antioxidants and EGCG than regular tea. This is the best option for weight loss if you are serious about your results.

Loose-leaf green tea: Higher in quality than your regular tea bags, loose leaves have more nutrients and flavour. Choose organic tea for more health benefits.

Add these for better results:

Make your tea more special and enhance its weight loss power.

Lemon juice: boost detoxification and add vitamin C Ginger: helps digestion and reduces bloating Cinnamon : stabilises blood sugar and reduces appetite Mint leaves: boost digestion and improve flavours

Weight loss tips.

Other Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Apart from weight loss, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has highlighted that this drink is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that make it best for managing many other health issues. According to the NIH, green tea contains catechins -- especially EGCG -- that show antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, but evidence of the same effects in humans remains limited.

Avoid These Mistakes While Drinking Green Tea

Although green tea is safe and does support the body in many ways, experts have highlighted that there are still some valuable concerns that need to be discussed. Here are some mistakes that you need to avoid while drinking green tea:

Don't drink it just after having your meal - it can disturb the absorption of iron Avoid drinking it late at night, as caffeine may disturb your sleep cycle Don't use packaged ones -they have high sugar content.

Green tea can't do magic for you, but with a healthy diet and exercise, you can lose weight early. Take the best quality tea, drink it at the right time, and stay consistent, and you will see the results.

Disclaimer: Green tea may support weight loss, but it is not a substitute for a balanced diet, exercise, or medical advice. Excess intake may cause acidity, headaches, or sleep disturbances. If you are pregnant, have a medical condition, or take regular medication, consult your doctor before increasing your green tea intake.

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