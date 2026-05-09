Does green tea help with weight loss? Experts explain the right way to drink it for better results

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 9, 2026 1:01 PM IST
Green tea has become one of the most talked-about drinks for weight loss, popular among fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, and young adults alike. Its growing popularity comes from its rich antioxidant content and natural compounds that may help support metabolism and fat burning. While green tea can be a useful addition to a healthy weight-loss routine, its benefits depend not just on drinking it -- but also on when and how you consume it.
Let's spill some tea on how to make green tea that can be your best friend in weight loss:
According to the experts, studies have highlighted that the right time of consumption is very important when it comes to natural healing things like green tea. Drinking it at the right time gives you a lot of health benefits.
Green tea health benefits.
Doctors suggest that 2 to 3 cups a day for noticeable weight loss benefits. Consuming it in high quantities can lead to a lot of side effects, such as headaches andinsomnia, especially if you can't tolerate caffeine.
Go for unsweetened, hot green tea instead of packed or flavoured versions of it, which often contain high sugar and preservatives.
Matcha green tea: This famous tea in the form of powder contains a lot more antioxidants and EGCG than regular tea. This is the best option for weight loss if you are serious about your results.
Loose-leaf green tea: Higher in quality than your regular tea bags, loose leaves have more nutrients and flavour. Choose organic tea for more health benefits.
Make your tea more special and enhance its weight loss power.
Weight loss tips.
Apart from weight loss, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has highlighted that this drink is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that make it best for managing many other health issues. According to the NIH, green tea contains catechins -- especially EGCG -- that show antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, but evidence of the same effects in humans remains limited.
Although green tea is safe and does support the body in many ways, experts have highlighted that there are still some valuable concerns that need to be discussed. Here are some mistakes that you need to avoid while drinking green tea:
Green tea can't do magic for you, but with a healthy diet and exercise, you can lose weight early. Take the best quality tea, drink it at the right time, and stay consistent, and you will see the results.
Disclaimer: Green tea may support weight loss, but it is not a substitute for a balanced diet, exercise, or medical advice. Excess intake may cause acidity, headaches, or sleep disturbances. If you are pregnant, have a medical condition, or take regular medication, consult your doctor before increasing your green tea intake.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.