If you are a runner then it’s not unusual for you to experience pain or a throbbing sensation in your shinbone, the bone located between your knee and ankle. This condition, known as shin splints, happens to be more common in runners, says research. Several studies have mentioned that around 13 to 17 per cent of all running-related injuries are shin splints. The condition occurs when you put strain on your shinbone along with the connective tissues between your muscles and bones. The strain causes inflammation.

Apart from runners, shin splints, also known as medial tibial stress syndrome (MTSS), affect people involved in high-intensity workouts or physical activities. So, it is natural for sports personalities to be affected by this condition. Shin splints are more likely to affect those who are into sports that require their muscles to function in a stop-start mode. These sports include tennis, basketball, and soccer, where the players have to stop their movement abruptly in many cases. If you are suffering from this condition, you will find it difficult to walk fast, sprint or exercise. In case of severe pain, normal functionalities may also be hampered, restricting your range of movement. The intensity of the pain depends on the amount of strain you have put on your shinbone and adjoining muscles.

However, there are several other factors that can lead to shin splints, the most common being flat foot syndrome (a postural defect where your foot comes into complete contact with the ground) and weak muscles. Not following proper training techniques and eliminating warm-up and cool-down sessions pre and post your workouts can also make you vulnerable to this condition.

HOW TO TELL IF YOU HAVE SHIN SPLINTS?



To diagnose this condition, your doctor may seek information about the physical activities that you engage yourself in along with the duration of these activities. After understanding your workload and assessing your medical history, he may ask you to undergo two tests: shin edema test and shin palpation test. While performing the shin palpation test, a trained physician will squeeze the shinbone and muscles around that are to see if you experience any pain or not. On the other hand, during the shin edema test, your doctor will press his finger against your shinbone for five seconds in order to figure out if there is any indentation which is indicative of a fluid build-up beneath your skin.

TREATING SHIN SPLINTS



You may not require any medicine for shin splints as usually it heals on its own. However, anti-inflammatory pain killers may be required in extreme cases. However, it is best to avoid these medicines as they have many side effects. Rest and cold compress are the best pain management techniques. Massaging your shinbone with the help of a foam roller is another good option. Using shoe inserts can also help. In rare case, your doctor may recommend a surgery if the condition leads to unbearable pain and the symptoms persist for over several months.

PREVENTIVE EXERCISES

There are a bunch of exercises you can try to strengthen your muscles which reduce your chance of hurting the shinbone. Consult your doctor and opt for exercises which focus on enhancing the flexibility of your foot, calves, and ankles. Make sure that you try these exercises only after getting a nod from your doctor. If you are a runner, make sure that you avoid running on a hard surface, especially when your shinbone hurts.

Seated shin stretches

This exercise works on your shin muscles and feet which helps you to provide flexibility that helps you to reduce the pain. It is one of the easy exercises as you can perform it even when you are at your work desk.

How to:

Sit on a chair with both your feet touching the ground.

Bend your left knee in a way that your left foot forms a standing arch.

Gradually pull your knee forward, ensuring that your foot stays in contact with the ground.

Hold on to this position for 15-20 seconds and then gently get back into your original starting position.

Repeat the same process with your right knee.

Low-lunge ankle stretch

If you are looking to strengthen your knees, quads, and groin then this pose is what you should be doing. It stretches these parts of your body and also enhances your balance.

How to:

Start with a low lunge pose by keeping your right foot forward and left knee on the ground.

Move your right knee forward, making sure that your right foot stays flat on the ground.

Keep on stretching until you feel stretch in your right calf.

Stay in this position for about one minute and then repeat the same with your left knee.

Calf raises

It is one of the most easiest exercises you can do boost your calf muscles. Calf raises can be done on a flat surface or even on an elevated surface such as stairs. Also, this exercise strengthens your toes as they carry all of your body weight during this exercise.

How to: