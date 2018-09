Bell peppers, also known as sweet pepper or capsicum can be found in various colours like yellow, red, green, purple and orange. Sweet bell peppers are tangy in taste and are called as capsicum annuum (its scientific name). Yellow and orange bell peppers are sweet while green and purple are bitter in taste. The mighty and attractive veggie is abundant in like vitamins A, C and K, carotenoids and dietary fibre and can help you to boost your immunity. Here, we discover the health benefits of it.

It can help you to battle the bulge: Red bell peppers activate thermogenesis and increase the metabolic rate and can increase your metabolism without increasing your heart rate and blood pressure. So, it will be possible for you to cut those excess kilos.

Red bell peppers activate thermogenesis and increase the metabolic rate and can increase your metabolism without increasing your heart rate and blood pressure. So, it will be possible for you to cut those excess kilos. It can help you to keep your vision intact: Red bell peppers are jam-packed with carotenoid which can help you to cut down your risk of macular degeneration. Furthermore, bell peppers are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C and can keep the cataract at bay.

Red bell peppers are jam-packed with carotenoid which can help you to cut down your risk of macular degeneration. Furthermore, bell peppers are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C and can keep the cataract at bay. They have anti-cancer benefits: Bell peppers are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature and they contain enzymes which prevent gastric cancer and oesophagal cancer. Also, you will be able to keep prostate, bladder, cervix and pancreas cancer at bay due to carotenoid lycopene present in it.

Bell peppers are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature and they contain enzymes which prevent gastric cancer and oesophagal cancer. Also, you will be able to keep prostate, bladder, cervix and pancreas cancer at bay due to carotenoid lycopene present in it. It can strengthen your immunity: Bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C and can help your skin and joints to become strong. It can enhance your immunity and reduce inflammation. It can also protect the oxidative damage of the cells.

Bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C and can help your skin and joints to become strong. It can enhance your immunity and reduce inflammation. It can also protect the oxidative damage of the cells. It can help you to deal with iron deficiency: It is abundant in vitamin C which is required for proper iron absorption. So, eat red bell peppers if you are suffering from iron deficiency.

It is abundant in vitamin C which is required for proper iron absorption. So, eat red bell peppers if you are suffering from iron deficiency. It can help you to combat your stomach issues: The capsaicin in it can fight the ulcer-causing bacteria in your stomach.

The capsaicin in it can fight the ulcer-causing bacteria in your stomach. It can help you to manage your blood pressure: Yes, you have heard it right! Bell peppers are rich in potassium and can improve the functioning of your muscles and can regulate your blood pressure.

Yes, you have heard it right! Bell peppers are rich in potassium and can improve the functioning of your muscles and can regulate your blood pressure. It can aid detoxification: The congested mucous membranes in the nose and lungs will be cleared due to the might bell peppers. Thus, it can also flush out toxins from the body.

The take-home message: Make sure that you eat it in the right quantity it is not advisable to go overboard. Just consult your expert regarding the right amount in which it should be consumed.