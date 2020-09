Due to an important appointment or other unavoidable reasons, you may sometime miss the morning workout or gym session. Don’t worry! You can cover up late in the evening a few hours before bedtime. But just don’t do it right before hopping in bed as it will make sleeping more difficult. It is important to let your body cool down before bed. When you exercise, your body temperature rises and it can take as long as six hours to drop. So, according to some experts, you should complete your workout at least 3 hours before going to bed. We have some quick exercises you can try right at home before hitting the hay to burn away that belly fat. Also Read - High-calcium diet can help prevent weight gain: Best foods to get this nutrient

This quick HIIT workout can help you get your heart rate up as well as de-stress before bed and improve sleep. Better sleep quality and less stress can go a long way when you’re trying to reduce belly fat. This sequence starts off with some high-intensity moves to bring your heart rate up, followed by some more calming moves to help you nod off later. Let’s get started! Also Read - Amazing health benefits of working out on a stationary bike

Lunge Jump

To begin, stand with feet hips-distance apart. Then bring one foot forward. Bend at the knee and lower until the opposite knee hovers slightly above the ground. Now, jump up into the air and switch legs before landing. When you land, your opposite leg should be in front. Do as many reps as possible for 60 seconds. Complete three rounds, taking rest for a minute in between. Also Read - Weight loss tips: Add onions to your diet to lose belly fat quickly

Jump Squat

Come to a squat position as if sitting into a chair. Your head should be up, chest out and shoulders back. Now, jump up as high as you can and back into a squat. Rebound quickly. Repeat as many as possible for 60 seconds. Rest for a minute after completing a set. Complete three sets.

Body-Weight Squat

Stand with your legs hip-width apart and stretch your arms at shoulder length in front of your body. Taking a deep breath in, squat till your thigh bone is parallel to the floor. Make sure your back is straight as you squat. Exhale and return to the starting position. Do 15 reps.

Stationary Lunge

Stand straight with arms on your sides. Bring your right leg forward keeping the back straight and bend at the knee so that the knees are parallel to the toes. Hold the position for 5 seconds and slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do 15 reps on each leg.

Plank

Plant your hands on the ground directly underneath your shoulders slightly wider than shoulder width. Keep your feet hip-width apart and ground toes into the floor. Your back should be flat and your neck and spine in a neutral position. Squeeze your quads, glutes, and core to stabilize your body. Try to hold this pose for 20 seconds.

Stretch to De-Stress Your Body

Stretching should be part of any workout to let your body cool down and bring back to a resting state. Here are some stretches that can help de-stress your body after the high-intensity moves. Hold each stretch for 20 to 30 seconds while breathing deeply in and out through your nose.

Seated Forward Fold

Sit and extend your legs straight out in front of you. Touch your toes (or ankles or shins) to stretch the back of your legs.

Eye of the Needle

Lie on your back and cross your right ankle on top of your left knee/thigh. Now, grab your left thigh and pull it toward your chest. Do on both sides.

Child’s Pose

Sit with your butt resting on top of your feet. Stretch out your arms in front of you and press your chest toward the ground.