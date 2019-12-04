This exercise can make you more flexible and strengthen your knee and hip joints. © Shutterstock

Squats are one of the best exercises that you can perform to build your muscles. It can also help you lose weight. The human body is designed for squatting. Before the coming of modern furniture, even old people used to comfortable squat. But thanks to our modern lifestyle, we have lost our ability to squat easily. Forget the elderly, even younger people are unable to squat and be comfortable. This is unfortunate because squats can give our muscles and joints a good workout.

Benefits of squats

You can perform these exercises with or without weights. If you do it with weights, you improve your overall muscle mass. But be careful to avoid injury. As our fitness expert says in the video, it can help you develop your quadriceps, quads, hamstrings, rectus abdominis or abs, obliques and calves. Watch the video to know how to do the squat the right way.

When you squat, you exercise almost every major muscle in your body. It builds your muscles and makes your bones strong. This exercise can make you more flexible and strengthen your knee and hip joints. It can help you burn calories fast and helps with mobility and balance. The best thing about squats is that it can help you lose weight too. It boosts digestion and circulation and improves lung and heart health.

Guidelines to follow

You have to follow certain guidelines if you are planning to take up this exercise option. It will help you to perform it the right way. Keep this in mind to get maximum benefits out of your work out.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your feet feet parallel.

Put hands on your hips. Push your chest out and look at a fixed spot in from of you at eye level.

Bend your knees and shift your weight to your heels. Sit back slightly.

Put your elbows on your knees and keep your head and chest straight. Your knees must not extend beyond your toes.

Stay in this position for about 5 seconds.

Slowly go back to the starting position.

Do these 10 to 15 times at a time. Try to gradually increase the number of repetitions.

Do this regularly and you will start seeing results in a couple of weeks’ time.

Be careful to avoid injuries

Squats are great and you must perform these for overall health and fitness. But initially do it under the guidance of a fitness expert. If you are not careful or if you do it the wrong way, you can cause serious injury to yourself. Two very common causes of back injury while doing squats are lifting very heavy weight and leaning too far forward. This puts more strain on the back and not on the legs and hips as it is supposed to. Another thing to keep in mind is that, if you have a knee injury, avoid this exercise during the healing process. It may make your condition worse.