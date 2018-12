There are just a few days left for 2019 to begin. If losing weight, getting fit is one of your New Year resolutions, you must read up on these tips. Some mistakes you make can actually hamper your weight loss goals and put you out of shape.

Not taking enough rest: If you think working out vigorously every day will make you lose weight and get fit, you are wrong. Your body needs some rest and time to recover. Working out hard without any rest days will take a toll on your body. Eventually your body is likely to get weaker and you can get injuries which will hamper your exercise routine and your weight loss goals.

Not fuelling up your body before and after exercising: Whether it is before the work out or after the work out, you need energy to refuel the body. This means you need to eat a good pre workout and after workout snack. Before workouts, food will help you provide the necessary energy for expenditure. Food plays an important role in repairing muscles and wear and tear after exercises.

Skipping stretches: Spend some time doing some stretches before and after workouts. Stretching is an absolute must after weight training and cardio sessions too. Ever noticed how your muscles feel sore the next day after exercising? Stretching can avoid muscle soreness. Stretching also helps improve flexibility and prevent injury.

Sleeping less: Think just exercising and eating healthy will make you lose weight? Studies have shown that lack of good quality sufficient sleep can lead to obesity. A recent study revealed that losing as little as 30 minutes of sleep daily can cause weight gain and may promote the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Setting short term goals: Don’t intend to lose weight in a stipulated amount of time. This just puts pressure on you and your body. Fitness should be year long and life long. While it is good to have goals, make sure they are realistic. Also, don’t focus on just the weighing scale. Exnure that you are measuring your strength too.