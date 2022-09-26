Dip In Cold Water Burns Fat, Prevents Diabetes In Men: Study

The studies included in the review were those that studied the effect of cold water on inflammation, adipose tissue, blood circulation, immune system, and oxidative stress

Regular cold-water swimmers have often reported weight loss, better mental health and increased libido, suggests review.

People have been using hydrotherapy for years now. It is interesting to know that water at different temperatures can have different health benefits. A recent scientific review has shown that taking a dip in cold water might cut down bad body fat in men and reduce the risk of disorders such as diabetes among them.

The review published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health included an analysis of 104 studies that demonstrated that cold water swimming helped in burning down calories. Experts have claimed that it might also protect against obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Voluntary exposure to cold water and bodily effects

As per the lead author of the study, James Mercer, there is increasing scientific support that voluntary exposure to cold water might have beneficial health benefits. The following are some health benefits associated with cold water-

Better circulation Exposure to cold water causes the blood vessels on the skin surface to constrict. As the blood travels away from the skin, the flow of blood gets improved in the deeper tissues. Lower 'fight or flight response Cortisol are hormones that facilitate the fight or flight response in the body in times of stress. Researchers have shown that immersing oneself in cold water results in lower cortisol levels. Reduces pain- As per a study, cold water exposure initiates an automatic pain response which lowers body pain under stressful situations. Helps fight soreness and fatigue- Studies have shown that sportspeople who took cold water immersions reported improving muscle soreness and lowering fatigue.

Cold Water helps burn calories and prevent diabetes

The studies included in the review were those that studied the effect of cold water on inflammation, adipose tissue, blood circulation, immune system, and oxidative stress. The following were some observations made-

The scientific analysis showed that immersion in cold water triggers a shock response that results in an elevated heart rate. Some studies showed that swimmers who adapted to the cold water had a lower risk of cardiovascular disorder risk. The review also shows studies that find a positive link between cold water and brown adipose tissue (BAD), good body fat that is activated by the cold and burns calories. It also showed that cold water exposure increased the production of adiponectin by adipose tissue which plays a key role in protecting against insulin resistance, diabetes and other diseases. It was also seen that repeated cold-water immersions during the winter months significantly increased insulin sensitivity and decreased insulin concentrations in both experienced and inexperienced swimmers.

Dip in icy water can be dangerous

The analysis also showed that immersing in icy water was also associated with some health hazards like hypothermia (low body temperature) and heart and lung conditions caused by a sudden shock.

Still in debate

The review was inconclusive on the health benefits of cold water bathing and focused more on swimming in cold water. Also, the studies analysed involved a small number of participants and mostly one gender. The review team is still unsure whether winter swimmers are naturally healthier or not.

You may like to read