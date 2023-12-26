Digestive Health: Do This Yoga Asana Immediately After A Heavy Meal

This asana is the need of the hour, given that in the days leading up to the New Year, there will be a lot of feasting and many delectable meals shared between loved ones.

Normally, it is not advisable to start exercising immediately after a meal. But, there is a specific yoga asana that you can do to boost your digestive health. In fact, it does not entail any kind of intense movement or bending of the body. Celebrity yoga trainer and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to demonstrate it.

She stated that you must do it right after your meal. Sit in Vajrasana (as shown in the video). Initially, you can do it for 3-5 minutes, and gradually go up to 15 minutes. Next, do the Pushan Mudra, wherein you take your right hand and join the tips of the thumb, index and middle fingers. With your left hand, you do a slight variation and touch the tips of your thumb, middle and ring fingers. Place your hands on your thighs, keep your spine straight, look ahead and breathe in and out.

"This kneeling asana helps with digestion, prevents constipation, acidity and strengthens the pelvic muscles," said the expert, adding: "While sitting in Vajrasana, perform the Pushan Mudra to make the practice more beneficial. This digestion gesture helps to improve gastric health and deal with the after-effects of a heavy meal."

Parwani also said that one must practise this daily after all meals, and take "a step towards improving [their] gut health".

Would you like to try?

