Your Favourite Cheeseburgers, Chicken Burritos May Contain ‘Harmful’ Plasticizers

Love fast food? You could be ingesting potentially unhealthy chemicals like phthalates and other plasticizers along with your meal.

Regular consumption of fast foods and packed foods has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, digestive issues, and even cancer. Despite these serious side effects, the consumption of junk foods is popular among people, especially among youngsters, due to convenience, costs, menu choices, flavour and taste. Trying to stop eating fast food but unable to control your cravings? This information may help you overcome your addiction to fast food Your favourite cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets, and burritos may contain chemicals used to make detergents and rubber gloves.

A research team including researchers from the George Washington University found 10 potentially harmful chemicals in chicken nuggets, burritos and other popular fast-food items bought from popular outlets in the United States. They found phthalates, a group of chemicals that are used to make plastics soft, and other plasticizers, chemicals that are emerging as replacements to phthalates. These chemicals are linked to a long list of serious health problems, they stated in an article published by the George Washington University.

Non-phthalate plasticizers are used in place of banned or restricted phthalates in food packaging and processing equipment. It is apparently the first study to look at the link between fast food and non-phthalate plasticizers.

Highest levels of plasticizers found infoods containing meats

In this study, the researchers tested 64 fast food items purchased from different restaurants in the United States.

The team found a phthalate called DnBP in 81% of the food samples and another chemical called DEHP 70% of the samples studied. Numerous studies have linked these chemicals to fertility and reproductive problems, higher risk for learning, attention and behavioral disorders in childhood.

The replacement plasticizer known as DEHT was also detected in 86% of the food samples. This chemical was also found in food handling gloves collected from the same restaurants.

The chemicals were detected in higher levels in foods containing meats, such as cheeseburgers and chicken burritos. The highest levels of DEHT were found in chicken burritos and cheeseburgers, while cheese pizzas contained the lowest levels of most chemicals tested.

Need greater scrutiny on use of chemicals in food supply

The finding indicates that phthalates and other replacement plasticizers are widespread in prepared foods available at U.S. fast food chains, and many consumers are getting a side of potentially unhealthy chemicals along with their meal, the authors pointed out.

According to the researchers, phthalates and replacement plasticizers can migrate out of plastics into the food, which is then ingested. Food handling gloves, industrial tubing, food conveyor belts and the outer packaging used to wrap fast food meals are identified as sources of these harmful chemicals.

Based on their findings, the research team underscored the need for greater scrutiny and stronger regulations to keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply.

To avoid these industrial chemicals, the experts recommended switching to mostly home cooked meals, which are also healthier than fast food.

In previous research, the GW researchers have found that people who eat food cooked at home have lower levels of these chemicals in their bodies. This is probably because home cooks do not use food handling gloves or plastic packaging, they said.

