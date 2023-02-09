Your Eating Habit Affects Your Mental Health: Let’s Understand The Science Of Food And Emotion

Our eating healthy has a huge impact on our mental health. Here are some dietary changes we should make for better mental health.

You are what you eat! You may have heard this phrase quite often. Eating healthy is important, not just for your body, but your mind too. Diet has an impact on many elements of health, such as weight, athletic performance, and the risk of chronic illnesses including heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Some studies suggest it may also have an impact on mental health. Let's understand the connection between eating and emotions.

"A balanced, nutritious diet can help us think more clearly, feel more awake, and improve our concentration and attention span. On the contrary, an insufficient diet or a poor diet can cause weariness, decreased decision-making, sluggish reaction time, stress and melancholy," says Sreeja De, Clinical Psychologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Nehru Enclave.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealtSite, the expert explains the connection between our eating habit and mental health, as well as suggests diet tips for better mental health. Excerpts from the conversation

The Science of Food and Emotion

The connection between eating and emotions arises from the intimate association between your brain and your gastrointestinal tract, which is sometimes referred to as the "second brain."

This is how it works: Billions of bacteria live in your GI tract, influencing the synthesis of chemical compounds that continually transport messages from the stomach to the brain. Dopamine and serotonin are two common examples of this.

Eating nutritious foods encourages the growth of "good" bacteria, which in turn influences the synthesis of these compounds. When production is at its peak, your brain gets these good signals loud and clear, and your mental state reflects it. When manufacturing goes wrong, your mood may suffer as well.

Sugar is known as a primary cause of inflammation. It nourishes "bad" microorganisms in the gastrointestinal system. It can, ironically, induce a transient increase in "feel good" neurotransmitters like dopamine. "You don't want that, either," says Dr. Fernandez-Turner as, "These increases provide a brief sugar high followed by a harsh collapse."

When you eat nutrient-rich meals, you set yourself up for fewer mood swings and a better capacity to focus. Clean diets, consisting mostly of whole, unprocessed foods, have also been shown in studies to aid with feelings of sadness and anxiety. Unhealthy diets, on the other hand, have been related to an increased risk of dementia or stroke.

How to make dietary changes for better mental health

Change isn't always easy, especially when you're fighting against patterns you've developed through time. Fortunately, if you plan ahead of time, there are certain things you can do to make the transition easier.

1.Be kind to yourself.

Changing one's way of life takes time, and going from the starting line to the finish line will not happen fast. Keep in mind that transformation is a process. It's common and acceptable to fall and stumble along the road.

2. Eat with awareness

Paying close attention to how various meals and beverages impact your mood is one of the most significant steps you can take towards eating for your mental health. If you're wondering if particular foods are impacting your mental health, consider removing them from your diet to see if anything changes in your mood.

Then, reintroduce them into your diet and assess any changes in how you feel. Personalized techniques, such as mindful eating, provide the foundation of the expanding area of nutritional psychiatry.

3. Begin small

Rather than attempting to fully overhaul your diet overnight, begin by making one tiny adjustment at a time. This might be as easy as planning to eat at least one piece of fruit every day or limiting your intake of caffeinated beverages to a particular amount each week.

4. Mindful Eating

One of the first stages in ensuring you're receiving well-balanced meals and snacks is to pay attention to how you feel when you eat and what you consume. Nutritionists advocate maintaining a food journal since many of us do not pay careful attention to our eating patterns. Keeping track of what, where, and when you eat is an excellent approach to acquiring insight into your eating habits.

If you discover that you overeat while stressed, it may be beneficial to pause what you're doing and write down your feelings. This may help you figure out what's bugging you. If you are undereating, it may be beneficial to arrange five or six smaller meals rather than three large ones.

Stress and depression can be severe at times and cannot be addressed on their own. Eating problems can develop in certain people. If you have trouble controlling your eating habits, whether you eat too much or too little, your health may be jeopardised. You should seek expert help if this is the case. Asking for assistance is never a sign of weakness or failure, especially when dealing with problems that are too tough to handle alone.

Take-away message

Nutritional psychiatry is an intriguing area that has the potential to change the way we think about mental health.

There's still a lot to understand, but it's becoming evident that the health of our gut and the bacteria that live in it plays an important part in mental health management and emotional control.

A healthy diet may be one of the greatest strategies to maintain gut health, but processed foods have been linked to lower results and should be avoided. Start with a few minor food swaps and work your way up if you wish to make dietary adjustments to help your mental health.