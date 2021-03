From accentuating the flavour to spicing up the morning tea, ginger has been a staple in Indian households. It is known to have more than twelve types of antioxidants, which makes it great for several health disorders. The spice also contains anti-inflammatory properties and has been used for medicinal purposes for many years. It contains essential oils, protein, calcium, iron, vitamin C, choline, folic acid, manganese, and vitamin B3. But did you know that there are different types of ginger that work differently for your body? Also Read - Home remedy for joint pain: Can ginger be used as an alternative to anti-inflammatory drugs?

Young Vs Old Ginger

Most of us know that fresh ginger is a healthy spice that originated in Southeast Asia. It can be used as fresh, dried, powdered or as an oil or juice. It is also used in processed foods and cosmetics due to the healthy properties it contains. But if you have ever noticed you get aggressively spicy ginger in winter, whereas in the months of April and May, you get spring ginger.

Spring ginger is young ginger that looks the same as the old but differs in taste. It is juicy and plump, with a pink blush. It is mild and tender enough to eat raw in salads. Even the skin on it is extremely thin that you can easily rub it off. It is sharp, meaty, and juicy with a mild spicy taste.

Old or spicy ginger is fibrous and almost dry. It is also spicier on taste as compared to the young root. It is often added in South Asian cooking to mask unpleasant tastes, whereas young one adds a bit of flavour to the dish without a mouthful of heat. The pungency of the this form comes from gingerol, a nonvolatile compound that is concentrated in the skin. The more tough and mature a ginger is, the spicier it will be.

Even Health Benefits Differ

There is no doubt that it is one of the healthiest spices out there. Gingerol, present in ginger, helps with many conditions, including digestion, reducing nausea, fighting flu and the common cold to name of its purposes. Gingerol is the main bioactive compound in this spice along with other natural oils that give it a unique flavour and fragrance.

While young ginger root tends to lower body temperature, old ginger raises body temperature. Just like this, there are some differences when it comes to the health benefits of the two types.

When To Use Old Ginger

Use old ginger root if you are usually cool, especially those with hypothyroidism.

When you need somebody health, especially when you do juice fasting.

Old one will also help warm up your body when its cold outside.

When To Use Young One

Young ginger root is good for people with hyperthyroidism who usually feel warm.

It can also be used in case of fever and during the summer season.

Both, old and young ginger offers a plethora of health benefits. You can choose from these according to your condition. However, it is necessary that you check with a medical practitioner before using any of the tips mentioned in the article.