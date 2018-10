If you wish to battle the bulge and stay in top shape, then go for these healthy recipes dished out by Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, which you will surely enjoy eating! You can also introduce these recipes during your family parties too. These recipes will tantalize your taste buds for sure!

Curry-roasted sweet pumpkin and chickpeas

Ingredients:

• 2 large sweet pumpkin, peeled, seeded and diced

• One cup chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried

• 1/2 cup oil

• 1 tablespoon curry powder

• salt and freshly ground pepper

• 3 cups plain whole-milk yoghurt

• ¾ cup chopped coriander

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

Method:

• You should preheat the oven to 375°c. Take a large bowl and toss the sweet pumpkins with the chickpeas, oil, curry powder and season with salt and pepper. Spread the sweet pumpkins and chickpeas on a baking sheet and roast for an hour. They will become tender.

• Then, in a medium bowl, you can stir the yoghurt with the chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice. Later, season it with salt and pepper.

• Spoon the roasted sweet pumpkins and chickpeas onto a platter and drizzle with ½ cup of the yoghurt sauce.

• Serve!

Why this recipe is good for you?

• Pumpkins are abundant in vitamin A and antioxidants and can help to neutralize the damage caused due to the free radicals.

• The vitamin A in pumpkin can help you to boost your immunity and stay healthy.

• They are loaded with beta-carotene and can help you to enhance your vision.

Sautéed zucchini with ginger and dill

Ingredients

• ¼ cup oil

• 2 garlic cloves, halved

• 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger minced

• 3 small zucchini, sliced into ¼ -inch-thick rounds

• ½ cup chopped dill

• 1 ½ tablespoon dried pomegranate seeds

• Salt to taste

Method:

• You should heat oil in a deep pan.

• Then you can add garlic and cook over for about a minute.

• Add the shallots and stir until they become soft.

• Add ginger and cook for few minutes.

• Add zucchini and cook until it turns brown. Stir the amazing dill and pomegranate seeds and you can then season the mixture with salt.

• Serve in a bowl.

Why this recipe is good for you?

• Dill is jam-packed with manganese, folate, iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants and can help you to get rid of free radicals.

• It has carminative properties and can help you to relieve flatulence.