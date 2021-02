Uttar Pradesh will be holding a Dragon fruit festival to encourage farming and consumption of this super fruit in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly directed officials to start preparing for the festival in order to promote its health benefits and medicinal value. Also Read - Amazing health benefits of tropical fruits

Last month the state organised Strawberry Festival in Jhansi in a bid to encourage strawberry farming in the region. The festival started on January 17 and continued till 16th February. The Yogi Adityanath government plans to organise more such festivals that focus on unconventional crops of fruits and vegetables. Also Read - Rujuta Diwekar extols the benefits of jaam: Know the seasonal fruits you must add to your diet now

As part of this series, the state government would also be holding a sweet potato festival in Gorakhpur, a guava festival in Prayagraj, a banana festival in Kushinagar and aonla (gooseberry) festival in Pratapgarh. Also Read - Struck by sugar cravings? These fruits could be your saviour

Adityanath believes that these fruits will not only enhance the immunity and overall health of the population, but also guarantee fair price to the farmers growing them. Through these festivals, the CM also wants to promote organic farming in the state.

All these fruits are listed in the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme of the government. Launched by the Yogi Adityanath government, the ODOP scheme aims to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of UP.

It is estimated that dragon fruit cultivation can increase farmers’ income by up to eight times. Dr S.P. Singh, an olericulturist, told IANS news agency that the ideal temperature to grow dragon fruit is between 30 and 35 degree Celsius, but it can also be cultivated under the maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius and the minimum of seven degree Celsius.

The months of June and July are the best time to grow dragon fruit, but if proper irrigation facility is available, it can be grown in February-March as well, he noted.

Here are some interesting facts about dragon fruit that would make you want to eat more of this fruit.

Dragon Fruit: The story behind its name

Dragon fruit grows on a climbing cactus called hylocereus, also known as the Honolulu queen. Hylocereus is a combination of the Greek word “hyle,” which means “woody,” and the Latin word “cereus,” which means “waxen.”

Interestingly, the flowers of this plant only open at night. While Hylocereus cactus is native to southern Mexico and Central America, it is now grown all over the world.

There are three varieties of dragon fruit: red, pink and yellow. The most widely grown variety has bright red skin with green scales that resemble a dragon, a legendary serpentine creature, and hence it got its name. Dragon fruit is also known by many names, such as pitaya, pitahaya, and strawberry pear.

Dragon fruit has white pulp with black seeds, or red pulp and black seeds. Its taste has been described as a cross between a kiwi, a pear, and a watermelon.

Dragon fruit: Nutritional value

Dragon fruit is a good source of iron, magnesium, and fibre. It also packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin A and C. The best thing about this fruit is that it is fat-free and has extremely low-calorie content.

It also contains several types of antioxidants that protect your cells from free radicals, the unstable molecules which are associated with chronic diseases and premature aging.

For example, the pulp of red dragon fruit contains Betalains that have been shown to protect “bad” LDL cholesterol from becoming oxidized or damaged.

Dragon fruit also has Hydroxycinnamates that are known to have anticancer activity and Flavonoids, which appear to promote brain health and reduce risk of heart disease.

One-cup serving (227 grams) of dragon fruit contains -:

Calories: 136

Protein: 3 grams

Fat: 0 grams

Carbohydrates: 29 grams

Fiber: 7 grams

Iron: 8 per cent of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI)

Magnesium: 18 per cent of the RDI

Vitamin C: 9 per cent of the RDI

Vitamin E: 4 per cent of the RDI

Dragon fruit: Health benefits

Apart from its unique look and taste, this tropical fruit is increasingly gaining popularity worldwide because of its myriad health benefits. The main credit goes to its fibre and antioxidant content.

This nutrient-dense fruit have been shown to reduce insulin resistance and fatty liver in animal studies.

The prebiotic fibre in dragon fruit can improve the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut — resulting in improved metabolic health.

In studies done on mice, dragon fruit has been found highly effective in controlling blood sugar. One possible explanation provided by the researchers is that it helps replace damaged cells in the pancreas that produces insulin, the hormone that helps the body break down sugar.

Eating dragon fruit helps strengthen your immune system, thanks to the vitamin C and other antioxidants it has.

How to eat Dragon fruit

It is the flesh inside, and not the skin that you should be eating. Remove the flesh, cut it into pieces and eat it as it is or prepare a fruit salad along with other tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.

You can also churn it into ice cream or make a healthy juice. Use it as yogurt topping or blend it into a smoothie.

Since it’s high in fibre, it makes for a healthy snack to keep you full between meals.

Dragon fruit is generally safe to eat. In rare cases, people may develop an allergic reaction such as swelling of the tongue, hives, and vomiting.