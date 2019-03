Come summer and you tell yourself, “Oh I need to slim down.” Then again, you can’t resist your temptations while on a vacation or during the Diwali celebrations. This is invariably followed by, “Oh no! I can’t fit into my favourite dress. I must cut back on my calories.” This cyclic process of shedding those extra kilos and then gaining them back all over again through dieting is what is popularly known as yo-yo dieting or weight cycling.

According to the findings of a recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s EPI Lifestyle Scientific Sessions 2019 in Texas, weight cycling can make it tough for women to keep cardiac ailment risk factors at bay. The research pinpoints that if a woman loses 10 pounds and puts the weight on again within a year, then her heart health may be affected. Previous studies revealed that men who followed yo-yo dieting had twice the chance of cardiovascular death during the middle age.

“There are insulin receptors (the outer part of a cell that helps the insulin in blood to bind with the cell) in your entire body, especially in the arterial tree of the cardiovascular system. Whenever there is a loss of weight, the number of these insulin receptors goes down and whenever there is a gain of weight again, these receptors are simulated. This process affects the endothelial lining of the heart arteries, creating instability,” says Dr. Atul Mathur, Director-in-chief of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. “In this way, fluctuating body weight can lead blood cholesterol to seep into the lining of the heart artery, resulting in plaque formation,” he adds. This is the initial point of cholesterol deposit in your arteries. There is another way weight cycling can affect your heart. “Your basal metabolic rate goes up as you gain weight and it goes down when you lose weight. Frequent alteration in the BMR is detrimental to the cardiovascular system in the long run as it may lead to a faster heart rate and an elevation in your blood pressure,” explains Dr. Mathur. “So, try to follow a moderate protocol on a regular basis, limit your carb intake and stick to a workout schedule. Also, you need to control other factors like smoking and sugar intake,” he suggests.

Well, your heart isn’t the only organ that takes a hit while you try weight cycling. Your whole body gets affected. “Your body needs to maintain a metabolic balance to perform all its functions successfully. In case of yo-yo dieting, there’s a sudden deprivation of nutrients and then there is an excess, all at once. Your body fails to adapt to these fluctuations. For example, when you are dieting to lose weight and a certain nutrient is lacking, your body tries to replenish it from the tissues or storage organs. But by the time this process finishes, you start overloading yourself again. Now your body has to get back to depositing the same nutrient again. This way, the metabolic balance is lost,” says Delhi-based nutrition consultant Neelanjana Singh.

This entire process can affect your hormones, your immune system, gut health, so on and so forth. Here are ways yo-yo dieting harms your overall health.

You have an increased risk of diabetes

Various studies have linked weight cycling with a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes. While gaining back the weight that you lose, the regained kilos come back in the form of belly fat. Belly fat is known to increase your risk of diabetes more than fat stored in other parts of your body. The result of a mice-model study published in The American Journal of Physiology revealed that rats who followed weight cycling for 12 months had higher insulin levels than those who put on weight consistently over a period of time. “This kind of a diet can lead to changes in a person’s insulin secretion. This is because he or she is not eating properly. It can lead to insulin resistance. Also, the person can go through various nutrient deficiencies. So, a balanced diet is the best diet,” says Dr. Amerta Ghosh, consultant diabetologist at Fortis C-DOC, Delhi.

You end up gaining weight

“Yo-yo diet may lead to a hunger overdrive. The balance between your hunger hormones, leptin (responsible for making you feel full) and ghrelin (responsible for making you feel hungry) gets disturbed while you are on this kind of diet. So, you end up eating more after you quit the diet,” says Singh. This may lead to weight gain. Moreover, a study published in Obesity Research and Clinical Practice revealed that people following yo-yo diet had a greater percentage of body fat. Other studies have also pointed out that when one is in the weight gain phase of weight cycling, fat is stored more easily than muscle mass. In a similar mice-model research published in Nature, it was found that the microbiomes or germ colonies of rats who followed this diet remained in ‘obesity mode’ even six months after they quit it.

Inflammatory bowel disease may be triggered

Your gut harbours millions of healthy bacteria that support many crucial functions of your body: metabolism, immune response, nutritional balance, etc. A study done at the University of New South Wales found that the balance of your gut bacteria can be out of whack owing to cyclical weight gain and loss.This may trigger inflammatory bowel disease.

Your defence against cancer goes down

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center have found that yo-yo dieting affects your immune cells negatively. Their study revealed that the efficacy of natural killer cells (important crusaders of your immune system) go down with recurrent incidences of weight loss. It also found that women who maintained a steady body weight over five or more years had natural-killer cells with 40 per cent better activity than those whose body weight didn’t remain the almost the same for more than two years. Natural killer cells are known to be effective in taming down the cancer cells. A decrease in their activity has been shown to increase your vulnerability to cancer by many studies.

You feel stressed and depressed

Weight cycling is characterised by rebound weight gain. So, when you put on all those extra kilos after putting in so much hard work to get rid of them, it might have a depressing effect on your mind. Moreover, these fluctuating episodes may very well elevate the levels of your stress hormone cortisol. The higher the levels of cortisol, the higher the chances of fat deposition around your belly. In fact, according to a study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, people who practise yo-yo dieting are at an increased risk of feeling dissatisfied with life. They also have a very low perception of overall well-being, reports another study published in Obesity Research.

You are more likely to get gallstones

According to experts, when you lose and gain weight in a quick span with the help of a crash diet, your chances of getting gallstones go up. If the weight loss and gain cycles are frequent, then the risk multiplies even more.