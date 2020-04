Papaya is an exotic fruit that is widely found in most parts of the world. Surprisingly, this greenish-orange fruit is loaded with several health benefits. It consists of many essential vitamins like A, B, C and E and minerals like folate, magnesium, copper, potassium, lutein, pantothenic acid. Papaya is also rich in antioxidants like lycopene,which make it a good food choice for combating different health issues especially diabetes. People with diabetes are usually recommended to consume foods high in fiber to lower their blood glucose levels. However, they should also restrict consumption of sweet and sugary things. Since papaya is high in fiber and low in sugar (8.3 gm in one cup of sliced papaya), it is considered a healthy food for diabetics. Vitamin C along with other antioxidants in papaya also help lower the risk of heart disease in people with diabetes. [High blood sugar levels in diabetes happen due to the malfunctioning of the pancreatic cells which need to be managed by regular workout and a healthy diet.] Also Read - Know these 5 health benefits of papaya

Not just diabetes, papaya has abilities to tackle other health conditions too. Here are some more health benefits of papaya: Also Read - 6 papaya face masks for all types of skin

Lowers cholesterol

Too much cholesterol build-up can block your arteries and cause heart attack. Papaya is loaded with fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants which help in preventing the cholesterol build up. Also Read - Powerful Papaya: Know why you should include this fruit in your diet

Helps in weight loss

Papaya is also great for weight loss as it contains just 120 calories. In addition, this tropical fruit is also packed with a good amount of dietary fiber that aids weight loss by promoting a feeling of fullness.

Boosts immunity

A stronger immune system is essential especially when it comes to dangerous infections like COVID-19. Papaya can act as a shield against such infections. A single papaya fulfils more than 200% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C, which helps strengthen your immunity.

Good for eyes

Papaya is a great source of vitamin A and flavonoids like beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, cyptoxanthin and lutein. These flavonoids help in keeping the mucus membranes in your eyes healthy by preventing them from damage.

Shields against arthritis

Arthritis can be very tough to deal with and people who are suffering from may feel that their quality of life has reduced significantly. Eat papaya to lower your risk of developing arthritis. As it has anti-inflammatory properties, papaya is good for your bones. The Vitamin C in it can help in reducing the risk of arthritis. According to a study published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, people who ate foods which were low in Vitamin C were three times more prone to have arthritis than those who didn’t.

Improves digestion

Nowadays it is nearly impossible to avoid eating foods which are bad for your digestion. So, it is recommended that you eat a papaya daily as it can improve your digestive system’s performance. A digestive enzyme known as papain is present in papaya along with fiber which helps improving your digestive health.