Calcium is an important mineral that your body needs. Truth be told, you have more calcium in your body than some other mineral. It is the building block of your bones and teeth and plays an instrumental role in the functioning of your heart, muscle strength nerve signalling. According to nutrition research bodies, the recommended daily intake (RDI) of calcium should be 1,000 mg for adults. For kids in the age bracket of 4 to 12 years, the recommendation is 1,300 mg.

The main food sources of calcium are milk and dairy items like cheddar and yogurt. However, many of us are intolerant to a carbohydrate that is found in these foods. This condition is known as lactose intolerance. It is a gastrointestinal disorder that occurs when you're unable to digest lactose. It can give you gut symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The inability to digest lactose stems from low levels of lactase, an enzyme needed to process this carbohydrate. When your lactase levels are depleted, undigested lactose travels through your gastrointestinal tract giving you digestive symptoms. But there's good news for people suffering from lactose intolerance. There are non-dairy sources of calcium too. Moreover, nutrients other than calcium (magnesium, potassium and vitamin K for example) can also give you strong bones. Fill up your plate with them to rev up your bone health.

Leafy greens vegetables

Include a lot of spinach and beet greens in your meals. They are rich in nutrients crucial for strong bones: Calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K. Magnesium is one of the most important minerals that your bones need. A 2012 report in The Open Orthopaedics Journal observed that daily intake of an additional 250 milligrams of magnesium enhanced bone mineral density in women with osteoporosis.

Almonds

They are the best sources of calcium among all other nuts. Nutritionists say that about 22 almonds or 28g of these nuts can give 8 per cent of your required daily intake of calcium. They are loaded with magnesium too, another best buddy for your bones. Additionally, almonds are a great source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and healthy fats which boost your brain, heart and gut health.

Sweet potatoes

They are rich in magnesium and potassium. In fact, one sweet comes with almost double the amount of potassium that banana offers you. This mitigates the detrimental effects that salt has on your bones. Make sure your meals have enough of this mineral and go slow on salt.

Bell peppers

Vitamin C is popular as an immune booster. But it does some good to your bones too. Bell peppers are an excellent source of this vitamin. They strengthen your bones by helping in the formation of collagen, a protein. Found in bones, this protein increases their density and strength.

Tomatoes

These red-hued vegetables are also rich in bone-friendly vitamins and minerals: Magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C.

Seeds

Poppy, sesame, chia and celery seeds pack in a lot of calcium. For example, 9g of poppy can give you 126mg of calcium. Also, 1g of sesame offers you 13 percent of your calcium RDI. Moreover, they offer other essential nutrients too.