Year Ender 2021: How The World Shifted To Healthy Food Choices In The Last Year?

Year Ender 2021: How The World Shifted To Healthy Food Choices In The Last Year?

Ever since the pandemic hit the world in 2019, people shifted their focus on health and switched to more healthy choices. Here is how the focus changed even more in the year 2021.

If there was ever a time when we needed to pay attention to our health, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year has also made clear that not everything in the world of health is under our control. Healthy diets are critical to our overall health and immune systems. The foods we eat have a direct impact on how we feel and how our bodies function. This is true before, during, and after an illness.

India, too, has seen several changes in nutrition and dietary habits, the majority of which have been positive. The pandemic and ensuing lockdown appear to have had a greater than expected impact on eating habits and food choices, as explained below.

Preference For Home-Cooked Food

For the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, restaurants and other food facilities remained closed. One of the most significant adjustments in eating patterns in India has been the emphasis on home-cooked meals rather than going out or ordering food online, whether by choice or compulsion. Some studies found that around 60% of consumers around the world reported more cooking at home. Becoming self-reliant has been the mantra of late.

Due to a lack of time and the convenience element, dining out or consuming ready to eat processed foods was the norm in the pre-covid world. People's attitudes changed as a result of the lockdown, notably younger demographic groups, who learned to cook and bake and took care of their own meals. Social media played an important role in promoting home cooking and healthy eating habits provided even those with previously non-existent cooking skills the opportunity to awaken their inner chef. Social media platforms were inundated with pictures and videos of novice chefs trying their hand at new recipes, thus encouraging more people to start cooking for themselves.

Shifting Trends Towards Healthy Eating Patterns And Food Safety

Good health and immunity, as well as intrinsic factors, are heavily reliant on the food one consumes and the lifestyle one adopts, a fact that became clear during the pandemic. The general public was led to believe that an unbalanced diet made people more susceptible to the virus, causing them to make healthier food choices.

As a result, people began paying attention to the food they consumed, ensuring that it was healthier, in addition to using home remedies to boost immunity. People started consuming more fruits & vegetables and also decreasing the consumption of fried foods, sugar and salts. India had been traditionally more reliant on nutrient-dense plant-based foods. At the beginning of the pandemic, there was even a reduction in the consumption of animal protein such as meat, egg, fish & etc. due to fear that these animals might be potential virus-carrying hosts. But after WHO instructions people started eating food rich in protein to boost immunity. During COVID-19 pandemic, an emphasis was created on the importance of food safety. Even after the pandemic, there was an increase in demand for organic produce and natural food items in India. The pandemic accelerated this trend, as consumers realised the importance of including safe and nutritious foods in their diets.

You may like to read

Increased Credence On Ayurveda And Other Traditional Medicine

Because of the illness's novelty and the complete lack of a cure or vaccination, people turned to traditional remedies to combat the coronavirus. Traditional recipes, using immunity-boosting medicinal herbs and spices, are being consumed by more and more people to strengthen their immunity, strong immunity has been proved to be essential to fight the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Ayush, which is in charge of promoting Complementary and Alternative Medicine, has issued a set of guidelines for improving immunity and other self-care measures using Ayurvedic principles. Along with Yoga, the Ministry released guidelines to help citizens with tips on beating the coronavirus suggested several Ayurvedic recipes such as kadha i.e. herbal tea made from Tulsi leaves, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and haldi milk.

As life gradually returns to normalcy, there is a risk of a resurgence of unhealthy eating habits, particularly in urban areas. It is difficult that healthy habits are maintained; for example, someone who has begun practising and enjoying home cooking should continue to do so, eating out only on occasion rather than on a regular basis.

(The article has been contributed by Ms Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Kalyan)