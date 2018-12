Many of use begin our day with a cup of tea and coffee. The fact is that it is a terrible idea. Having tea or coffee on an empty stomach can lead to a number of health problems including an increase in acid levels and toxin levels, disruption of the metabolic activity, improper iron absorption and damage to oral health. Here is what you can have instead right after you get up in the morning, according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. These not only provide you with a dose of high energy but also protect you from a number of diseases.

Banana – From indigestion to lethargy, bananas can help you beat a lot of health issues. Bananas are excellent for giving you instant energy, they control blood pressure, relieve acidity and constipation, give you glowing skin and boost your sexual health.

Raisins- Start your day by eating soaked raisins. Soak 7-8 raisins with 1-2 strands of kesar and eat these in the morning every day. Raisins help beat symptoms of PMS, lower postprandial insulin response in diabetics and help regulate sugar absorption, prevent heart disease, promote weight loss, give you energy, strengthen bones, promote good oral health, treat infections, act as an aphrodisiac, treat infections, lower the risk of cancer and alleviate constipation.

Almonds- As Indians, we are used to eating almonds every day. But the best time to have these is in the morning. Eat 4-6 soaked and peeled almonds if you have insulin resistance, diabetes, PCOD or low fertility or poor sleep quality.

Gulkand: You can have half a teaspoon of gulkand every morning. Homemade Gulkand or rose petal preserve can help you in a number of ways. It can promote faster healing of and prevent acne. Gulkand has rich antibacterial and antiviral properties which boost the gut bacteria and helps get rid of marks that acne leaves behind. Rose helps calm the mind, beat stress and fatigue. The sugar in gulkand helps give you that boost of energy. It is an aphrodisiac as well. It also help prevent acidity.