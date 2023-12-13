Would You Like To Try This FSSAI-Approved Banana Muffins With Millet Muesli?

Representational image/Freepik

Millets are extremely healthy; they are also good for the environment, as they have low water and input requirements.

Healthy eating does not have to be boring. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) proved it by sharing a simple and delectable recipe of banana muffins featuring millet muesli. As you are already aware, millets are extremely healthy. The official government of India website mentions that in addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are also good for the environment, as they have low water and input requirements.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) mentions that millets are small-grained, annual, warm-weather cereals belonging to the grass family. Jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet) and ragi (finger millet) are the important millets cultivated in India.

The United Nations, at the behest of the Indian government, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

With that in mind, here is a delightful treat to sink your teeth into. According to the FSSAI, banana muffins with millet muesli contain 355 kcal of energy, 7.6 g of protein, 15 g of fat and 41 g of carbohydrate. The 30-minute recipe shared here can serve 12 people.

Ingredients

Ripe bananas -- 2, nicely chopped and mashed

Sugar -- 200 g

Atta -- 1/2 cup, 200 g

Maida -- 1/2 cup, 200 g

Baking powder -- 1-and-a-half tsp

Baking soda -- 1-and-a-half tsp

Butter/oil -- 3/4th cup (150 g)

Curd -- 3/4th cup (200 g)

Millet muesli -- 1 cup

Instructions

Beat bananas and sugar together for about a minute with the help of a mixer. Sieve flour, baking powder and baking soda carefully. Next, add curd and butter, along with the flour mix to the sugar and banana mixture. To this, add millet muesli gradually and mix. Pour the contents into paper cups and bake at 180 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.

