Would You Like To Try This FSSAI-Approved Banana Muffins With Millet Muesli?

Healthy eating does not have to be boring. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) proved it by sharing a simple and delectable recipe of banana muffins featuring millet muesli. As you are already aware, millets are extremely healthy. The official government of India website mentions that in addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are also good for the environment, as they have low water and input requirements.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) mentions that millets are small-grained, annual, warm-weather cereals belonging to the grass family. Jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet) and ragi (finger millet) are the important millets cultivated in India.
The United Nations, at the behest of the Indian government, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.
With that in mind, here is a delightful treat to sink your teeth into. According to the FSSAI, banana muffins with millet muesli contain 355 kcal of energy, 7.6 g of protein, 15 g of fat and 41 g of carbohydrate. The 30-minute recipe shared here can serve 12 people.