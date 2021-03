Cucumber is a rich source of water that is touted as a great remedy to detox the system. It is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that offer a plethora of health benefits. It is low in calories, which makes it a great ingredient for those trying to lose weight. Cucumbers are also a great source of vitamin B, potassium, and magnesium. Consuming cucumber water every day will provide many benefits including hydration, weight loss, lowering blood pressure and skin health. Also Read - Weight loss: Add cucumber to your diet to shed your extra kilos

Health Benefits Of Cucumber Water

Drinking cucumber water is a cheap and flavourful way to keep yourself hydrated. On this World Water Day, add this high-water food to your diet.

Keeps You Hydrated

Water is a staff of life that your body requires to function properly. Most people should aim at drinking at least eight glasses of water every day. Including cucumber water in your diet may increase your water intake. Plus, it will tantalize your taste buds.

Aids Weight Loss

Are you someone trying to lose weight? Replace sugary sodas and juices with cumber water as it contains zero calories, which will help you provide flavour without adding to the weight. It is also good for those who confuse thirst for hunger and end up binging on snacks. In other words, drinking cucumber water will keep you full by suppressing your hunger and help you avoid munching on extra calories.

Provides Vitamins And Minerals

Cucumbers are high in antioxidants and many other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and vitamin A. It also contains silica that will also have a positive effect on the body. Eating foods in antioxidants helps prevent and delay cell damage caused by free radicals that lead to oxidative stress, which in turn lead to several chronic conditions including cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, etc.

Helps Manage Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common condition, which is defined as the force used the blood exerts against the walls of the blood vessels. It can lead to some severe health complications, including heart diseases, stroke and sometimes death. Consuming too much salt and too little potassium is one of the contributing factors that lead to high blood pressure.

When there is too much salt in your system, it holds fluids in your system and increases your blood pressure. Including more potassium in your diet can help you regulate the amount of sodium retained in the kidneys. Cucumber water will provide enough potassium that will help you manage your blood pressure.

Keeps Your Skin Healthy

Cucumber water helps you keep yourself hydrated, which in turn helps the body flush the toxins out of the body and maintain a healthy glow. It is also rich in vitamin B-5, which is an essential nutrient that helps a person get rid of acne. Drinking cucumber water regularly will help you meet your daily vitamin B-5 requirement, and help you get glowing and beautiful skin.

Boosts Bone Health

Cucumbers are high in vitamin K, which is an essential nutrient needed for healthy bones and tissues. One cup of cucumber contains 19 per cent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K in your body. What better way to get vitamin K than through drinking refreshing and flavourful cucumber water?