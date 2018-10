World Psoriasis Day is about to be celebrated on October 29 and while we talk about dealing with this skin condition, you must know that diet becomes an essential part to keep the flare-ups under control. Some experts say certain foods and eating habits can affect your skin, especially if you are suffering from psoriasis. Here we are with a list of diet tips that can help you fight this condition.

Check your alcohol consumption: Experts say it is always wise to keep your alcohol consumption moderate in case you are suffering from psoriasis. According to studies, those who are into heavy drinking of alcohol do not respond well to psoriasis treatment. This is because alcohol may not let certain medications function adequately in case of treating severe psoriasis.

Eat foods that fight inflammation: As we all know psoriasis is an inflammatory condition and according to experts, eating foods that fight inflammation can help in managing psoriasis. Vitamin C, vitamin E, beta carotene and selenium rich foods may be helpful, say experts. Fishes which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids can also work wonder in managing psoriasis.

Lose weight: Studies show that those who are overweight have a greater chance of developing psoriasis and for them the symptoms tend to get worst. Experts say that fat cells make certain proteins trigger inflammation and make flare-ups worst. This is why you should go for limited carbs or fat and follow a diet strategy specifically recommended by your doctor.