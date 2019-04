April 19th is celebrated as the World Liver Day all across the world. It is an initiative to spread awareness about the important functions that liver performs, the ailments that can impair its functions, available treatment options and lifestyle measures that can be taken to keep it healthy.

Liver is the most crucial organ of your digestive tract which performs important functions like controlling blood sugar levels, warding off infections and toxins, regulating your cholesterol levels and secreting bile, a yellow liquid that breaks down fat. Conditions like hepatitis, chronic fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis, and cancer can lead to failure of this organ and eventually impair all these functions that are essential to keep you alive. In fact, there are more than 100 types of diseases that can lead to liver failure, leading to symptoms like nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, persistent fatigue and jaundice. Unhealthy eating habits is one of the most important triggers behind an ailing liver. On this World Liver Day, we tell you about the best foods to keep your liver in fine fettle.

Coffee

There’s good news for coffee lovers. This beverage is good your liver. Several studies suggest that 2-3 cups of coffee a day help your liver flush out the toxins that come with alcohol or an unhealthy food. A 2017 report conducted by a UK-based liver institute, The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, noted that coffee consumption (3-5 cups daily) can reduce the risk of liver disease by 25 to 70 per cent. However, practise moderation while having coffee. It can impact your blood pressure negatively.

Almonds

Almonds are loaded with vitamin E and they are a rich source of unsaturated fats which aid your liver to get rid of bad cholesterol or LDL. It ups your risk of heart ailments. The findings of a 2014 Korean research revealed that study participants who ate a small quantity of nuts were at a higher risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) than those who ate a good chunk of nuts.

Eggs

Eggs are loaded with choline, a water-soluble component that is considered to be an essential nutrient. It plays a vital role in keeping your liver healthy, helping in the detoxification of this vital organ of the body. According to a 2012 study that was conducted at the University of North Carolina, a diet which has low levels of choline can significantly increase the risk of developing liver diseases.

Grapes

Did you know that your favourite summer fruit can be beneficial for your liver? Yes, grapes are extremely beneficial for your liver, suggests a growing body of research. In a 2010 study published in the Saudi Journal of Gastroenterology, the researchers used grape seed extract as an antioxidative material to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease patients. The result showed significant improvement in their liver function after using the grape seeds for three months. However, more studies are required to figure out if grapes yield similar benefits.

Olive oil

Olive oil is generally considered as a potion for heart ailments and metabolic issues. However, this natural ingredient can also help your liver. A 2010 Italian study carried out at the University of Florence noted that consumption of olive oil, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, for 12 months helped NAFLD patients to reduce the circulation of certain liver enzymes and triglycerides. It also helped them bring down the rising levels of adiponectin (a protein hormone that aids in fatty acid breakdown).

Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is loaded with nitrates and antioxidants that helps in curbing inflammation. Several mice studies have emphasised the importance of beetroot juice in reducing inflammation of the liver. Also, the presence of methionine and glycine compounds in beetroot prevents the build-up of fat around your liver cells. Additionally, beetroot juice can also help in detoxification.

Wholegrain cereals

According to a 2014 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, participants who consumed wholegrain cereals recorded lower abdominal fat and reduced insulin resistance rate. Notably, the study accounted for 73 patients with NAFLD problem. You can opt for wholegrain wheat or oats to help your liver with its detoxification process.

Grapefruits

They contain naringenin and naringin, two flavonoids that help you protect your liver. According to a 2014 study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, foods these flavonoids can curb your risk of developing hepatic fibrosis, a condition where connective tissue builds up around your liver due to cell injury. This condition leads to chronic liver inflammation impairing its functionality.

Carrots

They are loaded with plant-flavonoids and beta-carotene. Both are known to boost liver functions. Also, high amounts of vitamin A in this vegetable are effective in warding off liver ailments. Have carrots in your soups and salads. You can include them in curries as well. Carrot juice could be a detoxifying drink.

Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, runs the saying and it is true in every sense. This fruit come with a plethora of health benefits. Your liver will also thank you if you have an apple a day. Reason? Apples are a rich source of the natural substance called pectin which reduces the toxin load of your liver.

Garlic

Garlic activates liver enzymes and helps your liver to eliminate toxins from the body. It is also rich in a natural compound called allicin and a mineral called selenium. Both act as liver cleansers.