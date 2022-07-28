World Hepatitis Day 2022: Liver disease and cancer caused due to inflammation of the liver! Sounds scary, right? On 28th July, World Hepatitis Day is observed to raise awareness about hepatitis and take care of your liver. Your liver performs various tasks like producing proteins, storing vitamins, and minerals, breaking down toxins etc. Therefore, maintaining a healthy liver is essential for good health as it is a powerhouse for your body. This World Hepatitis Day, Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, shares a few dietary recommendations for a healthier liver.
Grapefruit
Grapefruit contains naringenin and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and protect your cells.
The antioxidants help prevent hepatic fibrosis and excess fat.
Coffee
A cup of coffee can help lower the number of abnormal liver enzymes
It helps decrease inflammation and increase antioxidant glutathione, preventing the build-up of fat and collagen, which causes liver disease
Cruciferous Vegetables
Broccoli, Mustard, and Sprouts contain plant compounds and have high fibre, increasing the level of detoxification enzymes.
1) In a pan, heat olive oil, add all the vegetables apart from broccoli and saute for 2 3 mins on medium flame
2) Add broccoli, salt as per taste and 2 cups hot water
3) Mix well and cook for 2-3 mins on medium flame
4) Add pepper as per taste if necessary
5) Serve the soup hot
Healthy Cauliflower Mash
Ingredients:
Cauliflower
Garlic
Water
Method:
1) Add Cauliflower and Garlic to a pot of salted water once it boils.
2) Later, drain cauliflower and keep 1/3 cup of water used to boil it aside
3) Make a puree of cauliflower and garlic using the cup of water and add salt and pepper as per taste
4) Lastly, use herbs to garnish
5) Serve the mash hot
As it performs many activities, it goes through tremendous pressure already, and an unhealthy lifestyle can be very detrimental. Hence to avoid hepatitis or for people with any of the five types of hepatitis, it is essential to consume good liver-friendly food and feed your body with nutrients.