World Hepatitis Day 2022: Dietary Recommendations For A Healthy Liver

Supporting your liver this World Hepatitis Day with these dietary recommendations

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Liver disease and cancer caused due to inflammation of the liver! Sounds scary, right? On 28th July, World Hepatitis Day is observed to raise awareness about hepatitis and take care of your liver. Your liver performs various tasks like producing proteins, storing vitamins, and minerals, breaking down toxins etc. Therefore, maintaining a healthy liver is essential for good health as it is a powerhouse for your body. This World Hepatitis Day, Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, shares a few dietary recommendations for a healthier liver.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit contains naringenin and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and protect your cells.

The antioxidants help prevent hepatic fibrosis and excess fat.

Coffee

A cup of coffee can help lower the number of abnormal liver enzymes

It helps decrease inflammation and increase antioxidant glutathione, preventing the build-up of fat and collagen, which causes liver disease

Cruciferous Vegetables

Broccoli, Mustard, and Sprouts contain plant compounds and have high fibre, increasing the level of detoxification enzymes.

It helps improve blood levels of liver enzymes.

Bonus Recipes

Broccoli Carrot Soup Recipe

TRENDING NOW

Ingredients:

1 cup broccoli

1 tbsp olive oil

cup sliced carrots

tbsp chopped garlic

cup sliced onion

2 tbsp chopped celery

Salt as per taste

Method:

1) In a pan, heat olive oil, add all the vegetables apart from broccoli and saute for 2 3 mins on medium flame

You may like to read

2) Add broccoli, salt as per taste and 2 cups hot water

3) Mix well and cook for 2-3 mins on medium flame

4) Add pepper as per taste if necessary

5) Serve the soup hot

Healthy Cauliflower Mash

Ingredients:

Cauliflower Garlic Water

Method:

1) Add Cauliflower and Garlic to a pot of salted water once it boils.

2) Later, drain cauliflower and keep 1/3 cup of water used to boil it aside

3) Make a puree of cauliflower and garlic using the cup of water and add salt and pepper as per taste

4) Lastly, use herbs to garnish

5) Serve the mash hot

As it performs many activities, it goes through tremendous pressure already, and an unhealthy lifestyle can be very detrimental. Hence to avoid hepatitis or for people with any of the five types of hepatitis, it is essential to consume good liver-friendly food and feed your body with nutrients.

RECOMMENDED STORIES