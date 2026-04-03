World Health Day 2026: Why do some people eat junk food and stay fine while others suffer instantly? #FitIndiaHitIndia

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Healthcare professional warn that tolerance to an item particularly junk food may really just be a delayed response time. to serious health complications. As we draw closer to observe World Health Day 2026, let's understand why do some people eat junk food and stay fine while others suffer instantly.

World Health Day 2026: It's not uncommon for two individuals to eat the same fried snack or sugary dessert and have completely different experiences afterwards. One person feels fine while the other experiences symptoms of bloating, heaviness, acidity or extreme fatigue. Healthcare professionals often categorise these variances in terms of someone having a 'strong' digestion versus a 'sensitive' digestion.

"The explanation lies in an individual's unique biology and the complex unseen ecosystem of biological functions particularly those governing inflammation, digestion and recovery that control how food interacts with the body," says Dr. Debojyoti Dhar. Director and Cofounder of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio).

Dietary microbiological memory

According to Dr. Dhar the gut microbiome creates a form of dietary memory based on the foods you eat regularly. He told Healthsite, "A diverse plant-rich high-fibre diet fosters beneficial bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These compounds strengthen the intestinal lining, reduce inflammation and support immune function. In contrast repeated consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with dysbiosis a fewer beneficial species and more opportunistic ones reducing the gut's resilience to occasional dietary stress.

"Thus the beneficial bacteria become lessened in number while the opportunistic bacteria increase in number. Therefore the gut becomes less able to provide resilience to the innate ability to withstand stress due to which an individual can have a significant reaction to a fast food though they may not have consumed a substantial amount."

The illusion of junk food tolerance

Dr. Dhar explains that people who seem unaffected by junk food may not always be shielded from the toxicity of that food. While there may not be any outward signs of the toxicity of junk food or processed foods there may be stress occurring internally. He further explains that some people may not develop digestive issues right away after eating processed foods but that doesn't mean there isn't low level inflammation occurring within their bodies.

"A responsive gut can provide an early signal of imbalance in the body," He said. "Symptoms such as bloating, discomfort or sudden fatigue provide feedback that these could just indicate that the person has an early warning sign of increased biological sensitivity to the food they've eaten."

You may like to read

Healthcare professionals warn that not everything that is inflamed is visible to the naked eye. It is important to note that chronic inflammation can also manifest as fatigue, poor concentration, skin breakouts and irregular hunger. The doctor warns that repeated consumption of processed foods can change how the body metabolically reacts and immune system works.

'Nutrition should be to develop resiliency'

Dr. Dhar says that food cannot just be evaluated based on the number of calories it contains. He said, "Individual differences will exist related to the makeup of a person's microbes as well as the flexibility of their metabolism." Therefore two individuals who consume the same food may have different experiences.

"The ultimate goal with nutrition should be to develop resiliency and not restrict foods. Consistent intake of fibre-rich foods, adequate hydration, regular sleep and balanced eating patterns support microbial stability," Dr. Dhar concluded. "Digestive tolerance is rarely a matter of luck. It is shaped by daily habits and the strength of the body's internal ecosystem."

(World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to highlight the importance of global health awareness. World Health Day 2026 will be observed under the theme 'Together for health. Stand with science'.)

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.