Eating nutritious foods and staying physically active are the secrets to maintaining a healthy weight, which helps keep many diseases at bay and improve your overall wellbeing. But eating healthy foods doesn't mean that you have to compromise your taste. Healthy food can taste good too. Try it yourself. On World Health Day 2023, Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, has shared three healthy and delicious recipes to stay fit.
First, rinse and then finely chop the onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander leaves.
In a large bowl, add all the ingredients including the cooked black chickpeas.
Mix thoroughly. Taste it and if required, add more of the ground spice powders, lemon juice and salt.
Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves. Serve Kala Chana Chat warm. Before serving, garnish with some coriander leaves and lemon wedges.
Recipe 2: Barley Dal Khichdi
Ingredients:
Overnight soaked Barley 50 gm
Yellow moong dal 15 gm
Toor dal 15 gm
Cumin seeds 1 tbsp
Olive oil 5 ml
Hing 1 GM
Turmeric powder 1 tbsp
Chopped green chillies 2 gm
Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp
Salt as per taste
Water
Method
Heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Now add cumin seeds, asafoetida (hing) and saute.
Next, add ginger garlic paste, green chilies, and turmeric powder. Saut everything on a low flame for five minutes or so.
You may add veggies of your choice as well (optional). Now, add the barley, yellow moong dal, toor dal, salt, and water. Mix well and pressure cook for 2-3 whistles.
Allow the pressure cooker to cool down. Once it cools down, open the lid. Serve hot.
Recipe 3: Vegetable Moong Dal Chilla
Ingredients:
Moong dal 30 gm
Broccoli 10 gm
Chopped capsicum 10 gm
Chopped Carrot 10 gm
Chopped Onion 5 gm
Chopped Ginger 5 gm
Chopped coriander 3 gm
Chopped green chili 3 gm
Water 60 ml
Salt 3 gm
Ghee 5 ml
Method
In the first step, add soaked and well drained moong dal in a blender. Blend well, using little water at a time to make a thick paste.
Transfer the moong dal paste in a bowl. Add all the vegetables including broccoli, capsicum, carrot, onion, ginger, coriander leaves, and green chilis. Next, add salt as per taste and mix.
In the third step, add water at a time to make a thin fine batter.
Heat some ghee in a frying pan or tawa. Once the pan is hot, put the mixture on the pan and flatten it out, until thick. Cook for a few minutes until the bottom is golden brown and then flip and cook on the other side.
Once the chillas are done, serve hot with healthy curd dip.