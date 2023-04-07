Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

World Health Day 2023: Three Healthy And Delicious Recipes To Stay Fit

World Health Day 2023: Three Healthy And Delicious Recipes To Stay Fit
Healthy And Delicious Recipes To Stay Fit

Try these three recipes from chef Saurabh Singh Chandel and let us know if the healthy foods could satiate your taste buds too.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori |Updated : April 7, 2023 4:23 PM IST

Eating nutritious foods and staying physically active are the secrets to maintaining a healthy weight, which helps keep many diseases at bay and improve your overall wellbeing. But eating healthy foods doesn't mean that you have to compromise your taste. Healthy food can taste good too. Try it yourself. On World Health Day 2023, Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, has shared three healthy and delicious recipes to stay fit.

Recipe 1: Kala Chana Chat

Ingredients:

Black Chana 100gm

Chop onion 40 gm

Also Read

More News

Chop tomato 40 gm

Green chilli 4 gm

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Coriander Leaves 3 gm

Chat masala 5gm

Salt for taste

Preparation

  • First, rinse and then finely chop the onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander leaves.
  • In a large bowl, add all the ingredients including the cooked black chickpeas.
  • Mix thoroughly. Taste it and if required, add more of the ground spice powders, lemon juice and salt.
  • Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves. Serve Kala Chana Chat warm. Before serving, garnish with some coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

Recipe 2: Barley Dal Khichdi

Ingredients:

Overnight soaked Barley 50 gm

Yellow moong dal 15 gm

Toor dal 15 gm

Cumin seeds 1 tbsp

Olive oil 5 ml

Hing 1 GM

Turmeric powder 1 tbsp

Chopped green chillies 2 gm

Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp

Salt as per taste

Water

Method

  • Heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Now add cumin seeds, asafoetida (hing) and saute.
  • Next, add ginger garlic paste, green chilies, and turmeric powder. Saut everything on a low flame for five minutes or so.
  • You may add veggies of your choice as well (optional). Now, add the barley, yellow moong dal, toor dal, salt, and water. Mix well and pressure cook for 2-3 whistles.
  • Allow the pressure cooker to cool down. Once it cools down, open the lid. Serve hot.

Recipe 3: Vegetable Moong Dal Chilla

Ingredients:

Moong dal 30 gm

Broccoli 10 gm

Chopped capsicum 10 gm

Chopped Carrot 10 gm

Chopped Onion 5 gm

Chopped Ginger 5 gm

Chopped coriander 3 gm

Chopped green chili 3 gm

Water 60 ml

Salt 3 gm

Ghee 5 ml

Method

  • In the first step, add soaked and well drained moong dal in a blender. Blend well, using little water at a time to make a thick paste.
  • Transfer the moong dal paste in a bowl. Add all the vegetables including broccoli, capsicum, carrot, onion, ginger, coriander leaves, and green chilis. Next, add salt as per taste and mix.
  • In the third step, add water at a time to make a thin fine batter.
  • Heat some ghee in a frying pan or tawa. Once the pan is hot, put the mixture on the pan and flatten it out, until thick. Cook for a few minutes until the bottom is golden brown and then flip and cook on the other side.
  • Once the chillas are done, serve hot with healthy curd dip.

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on