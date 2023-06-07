World Food Safety Day: Are Genetically Modified Foods Safe For Consumption?

When you hear about genetically modified foods, you might think that they are less healthy, tasteless, extra shiny and extra processed foods. The popular misconception behind genetically modified foods is that they may be naturally beautified or beefed up and that might be unhealthy. But, according to data and survey, India is the fifth-largest producer of genetically modified food in the world. Lets us understand what all the fuss is about.
What Are Genetically Modified Foods
Genetically modified foods are made by genetically altering the DNA of edible plants or animals via engineering methods. When they tweak the genetics of the edible plants, for instance, they may delete some of them or transfer and switch genes between two plants or species. If there are any genes which might make people ill, the scientists will delete it. In case another plant contains some genes which may be an added advantage for health, they might add it during the modification. Scientists sometimes add certain bacteria containing insect repellant properties in the food too. The main process of modifying these foods is to make the crop more hardy, ensure more yield, resistant to diseases, herbicides and pests. This is how the food is healthier and more nutritious.
What Are Its Health Aspects?
Experts say that GM foods are sometimes more healthy than normal foods.