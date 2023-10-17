World Food Day: 5 Foods To Avoid While Fasting For A Healthy-Heart

The festive season is upon us and this is the time when some people fast almost frequently, which are the foods you must not eat to maintain a healthy heart?

Fasting has deep-rooted significance in Indian culture and traditions, serving both religious and health purposes. It is a practice observed by millions of individuals across the country. However, it's crucial to be mindful of what you consume during a fast, particularly concerning your heart health. While fasting may be good for some people, it could also cause other problems like deficiencies which in turn could lead to long-term health problems. Moreover, fasting too frequently is bad and it is also not recommended for everyone.

But, if you absolutely have to fast and you do not have other options, you should know what you can eat and what you cannot. Dr Abhijit Borse, Interventional cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, spoke to TheHealthsite.com highlighting the foods you must not eat during a fast for a healthy heart.

5 Foods To Avoid While Fasting For A Healthy-Heart

Here's what you must not eat while fasting:

Processed Foods

One of the primary culprits to steer clear of during fasting is processed foods. These often include items like "vrat wale chips" and various fasting snacks that can be detrimental to heart health. These foods are typically loaded with unhealthy fats, excessive salt, and preservatives. Opt for fresh and natural alternatives to satisfy your cravings. Fruits, nuts, and seeds can be excellent choices during fasting periods. They provide essential nutrients and are heart-friendly options.

Excessive Salt

In many Indian fasting recipes, rock salt (sendhanamak) is used as an alternative to regular salt. However, consuming excessive amounts of salt, even when using rock salt, can lead to high blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease. It's essential to be mindful of your salt intake and season your food lightly during fasts.

Deep-Fried Foods

Fasting is often seen as a way to cleanse the body, both spiritually and physically. Consuming deep-fried foods while breaking your fast, such as poori and kachori, can hinder this cleansing process. These fried items are rich in unhealthy fats, which can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.

Sugary Sweets and Beverages

Traditional Indian sweets, especially those made with refined sugar, can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. This can contribute to heart problems, especially if you have diabetes or are at risk for it. During fasting, choose sweets sweetened with healthier options like jaggery or honey, and do so in moderation. Additionally, it's vital to avoid sugary drinks like fruit juices with added sugars, as these can have a negative impact on your heart's well-being.

Excessive Dairy Products

While dairy products like yogurt and milk are considered acceptable during fasting for many, excessive consumption can lead to bloating and discomfort. The concern here is the lactose, a sugar found in dairy products. Lactose can raise insulin levels, potentially affecting your heart health.

Fasting, when done mindfully and with a focus on nutritious and heart-healthy choices, can support your overall well-being.

