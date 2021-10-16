World Food Day 2021: Testing Plays A Crucial Role In Delivering Quality Food

Independent testing and inspection agencies can play a great role in ensuring food security and food safety.

The World Food Day is celebrated worldwide on 16 October to commemorate the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO) in 1945. The day is also observed widely by many other organizations concerned with hunger and food security, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. In accordance with the prevailing situation, the World Food Day changes its theme every year. This year's theme is "Our actions are our future - Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life'. This day aligns with the long-term sustainable goals, UNSDG 2- Zero Hunger and UNSDG 3- Good Health and Nutrition.

How Independent Food Testing And Inspection Ensures Food Security

Food security and food safety being the major concerns in today's world, especially post the COVID pandemic, independent testing and inspection agencies have a great role to play in ensuring the sustainable goals.

Business analysts, laboratory managers, and business owners agree that there are several significant advantages of utilizing the services of an independent testing lab. The main advantages being objectivity, economic considerations, and safety.

Objectivity & Accuracy: 'Third Party Tested' tag goes a long way in establishing that the test results are objective and free from the influence, guidance or control of interested parties. The independent laboratory ensures objective analytical data on the quality of a product or process. The third-party laboratory management invests considerable time, money, effort and detailed documentation of internal processes to ensure this objectivity and accuracy.

Cost Effectiveness: Third party testing and inspection is more cost-effective than setting up and maintaining an internal testing facility, since that can be an expensive cost-center for the business.

Safety: Many companies engaged in producing potentially hazardous materials prefer to utilize an outside testing firm to minimize the danger of in-house exposure to hazardous agents

Choosing A Testing Laboratory

Raymond Luce observes in Business First of Buffalo, "it's important to take as much care in selecting a lab as you would a financial advisor the accuracy of the results may affect decisions worth thousands or even millions of dollars."

According to Luce, while selecting the testing laboratories, the client must consider:

Quality and accuracy of testing

Turnaround time

Nature of analysis services provided

Additional services

Cost

Certification/accreditation

Quality: This is the most vital consideration in judging any testing lab. Small business owners should look for labs that maintain and adhere to documented quality control programs. "A good laboratory should be eager to discuss its quality control program and have a quality assurance manager whose sole responsibility is to implement and monitor proper use of the program," said Luce, who added that quality control programs should also: perform multi-point calibrations; analyze control standards; use analytical methods in testing; test for inadvertent skewing of results; and test for reproducible results.

Turnaround: The amount of time necessary to get results on tests from independent labs depends to a large extent on the area in which the labs are involved. Product testing labs, for example, typically take months to complete their tests, and environmental analyses take longer than do medical or clinical tests. Still, most environmental tests can be completed in one or two weeks, and some environmental, clinical, or medical labs are able to speed up analyses in exchange for additional compensation.

Nature of services: Businesses requiring environmental, clinical, or medical tests should find out about the following before committing to a testing laboratory:

Can the laboratory supply the necessary sample collection equipment and/or guidance?

Can the laboratory take the sample itself?

Do the samples have to be delivered or will the lab pick them up?

Are you given the opportunity to communicate with personnel directly involved in the testing process?

If the laboratory cannot offer a certain kind of test, will it provide good referrals to other facilities that can do so?

Expense: Cost is always a concern, especially for smaller businesses with more modest financial resources. But small business owners should make sure that they fully understand the extent of the testing and other services that they are receiving before signing an agreement.

Certification: "You should ask what certifications or accreditations a laboratory has," said Luce. "Certification differs from state to state. The consequences of a poor choice range from worthless data to the potential staggering costs associated with correction actions based on incorrect data."

Companies preparing a product for testing and certification should make arrangements with a reliable testing laboratory early in the process, so that all procedural issues can be addressed in advance and so both sides are on the same page regarding such issues as timeline and necessary information exchange. "Communication is probably the most important aspect of dealing with an outside certification agency," stated one executive in Appliance Manufacturer.

These include and involve, training of personnel, especially analysts; maintenance and calibration of equipment; standardization and adoption of analytical methods; verification of results; sample recovery and handling procedures; quality control measurement procedures; internal and external proficiency programs and certifications; and accreditations.

This article has been contributed by Sarika Kumari, HOD MSK Food Testing.

