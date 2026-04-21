World Earth Day 2026: How food waste is fueling malnutrition crisis in India and impacting public health

Food waste in India is worsening malnutrition and public health outcomes. Expert highlights urgent need for sustainable consumption and better nutrition awareness this Earth Day 2026.

World Earth Day 2026, themed "Our Power, Our Planet," is a powerful reminder to protect the environment. But beyond plastic and other kinds of pollution that are destroying our mother planet, there is another silent crisis that demands urgent attention, food waste and its direct link to malnutrition in India. According to Dr Swetha A, Deputy Chief Dietitian at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, this issue is not just environmental but deeply clinical, affecting the health of millions every day.

"The effects of food waste are reflected in the prevalence of nutritional inadequacies in hospitals and clinics.As food is thrown away in bulk because of inadequate food storage, splits in supply chains, and food consumption behaviours, it is clear that even with these rising production volumes, a number of the population remains malnourished.This is not simply some anomaly," the doctor added.

Health consequences of poor nutrition

Physicians are encountering children less than growing well because of poor levels of growth hormone. The mothers are coming in greater numbers with anemia and the level of haemoglobin has reduced to below 9 g/dL which exposes the mothers to serious threat as they prepare to give birth. Adults too are experiencing metabolic disorders as a result of untalented irregular and unbalanced eating. These are not in individual situations but within a greater national health crisis.

According to The National Library of Medicine, there are nearly 35% stunted children, 19% wasted and 57% anemics in India. Such numbers have stagnated or gone down in recent years, particularly as the economic difficulties were increasing in 2026.

Understanding hidden hunger and its impact

Dr A Swetha said, "Hidden hunger is beckoning in as much as it cannot always be seen. Numerous people might seem to be healthy yet lacking in vital micronutrients. This suppresses immunity, predisposes people to infections, and long-term cases of diabetes and cognitive delays. In Telangana, almost 45 percent of rural women are anaemic, even though local produce is available in the region but frequently it goes to waste as women have no means of storing them."

Environmental impact of food waste

"Health is not the end of the issue, it contributes to environmental destruction as well. Methane is a very powerful greenhouse gas that is released by food waste, making it a contributor to global warming. This, on its part, influences agricultural productivity, and leads to a vicious circle of lowered food supply and further malnutrition. Malnourished children can lose 10 to 15 IQ points according to the global estimates of health, and thus has an effect not only on individual potential but the future workforce of the country," Dr A Swetha explained.

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This crisis cannot be overcome by raising awareness and it must be solved on a systematic level.It is assumed by healthcare professionals that one needs to treat symptoms rather than just treat them.The systemic problem, food waste, needs to be addressed using a concerted effort.

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Highlights:

The effects of food waste are reflected in the prevalence of nutritional inadequacies in hospitals and clinics. Hidden hunger is beckoning in as much as it cannot always be seen. Methane is a very powerful greenhouse gas that is released by food waste.

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