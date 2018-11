If you are in a supermarket and happen to spot those magnificent lotus seeds then don’t forget to pick them up. They have an insane amount of health benefits and can improve your overall well-being. They have anti-ageing properties and can slow down your ageing. Lotus seeds are abundant in magnesium and can help you to keep heart diseases at bay. They can also help you to battle the bulge as they are low glycemic index foods which tend to make you fill for a longer time. It contains a high quantity of caustic quality and can help you to get rid of that annoying diarrhoea. Apart for all these, it can help you to deal with diabetes. Lotus seed has vital proteins and starch which is good for the health of a diabetic. We are not kidding here! Here, we decode why diabetes should swear by it.

Makhanas are loaded with good carbohydrates and proteins. Since they are known as low glycaemic foods, they can help you to control your blood sugar levels. Their glycaemic index is lower than foods such as rice, bread and many more. Moreover, their low sodium and high magnesium properties can be helpful for people who are suffering from obesity.

The amazing makhanas are jam-packed with fibre and protein and are rich in carbohydrates. You can eat it in the roasted form or add them to your soups, salads, gravy and so on, and enjoy its health benefits.

The takeaway message: If you are a diabetic you can surely eat these fantastic lotus seeds. But, you should see to it that you don’t eat it in large amounts. Consume it in the quantity suggested by your expert. Because, if you tend to go overboard then it can spike your insulin levels. So, be cautious!