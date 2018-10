Are you a diabetic patient and wondering about how to keep your blood sugar in check then you should surely opt for coriander water. We are not kidding here! Coriander, known as dhaniya, has an insane amount of benefits. The scientific name of coriander is Coriandrum sativum L and can be helpful for your health and skin both. The mighty coriander is jam-packed with phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium and vitamins like vitamin A, B, C, and K and can help you to enhance your well-being. It can strengthen your immunity and amplify your beauty by helping you to get rid of your skin woes.

The magnificent coriander carries borneol and linalool, which can help you to improve the functioning of your liver, regulate your bowel movements and get rid of diarrhoea. It can also help you to deal with conjunctivitis, blood sugar disorders and eye ailments. Furthermore, coriander leaves are anti-inflammatory and antibacterial in nature and can help you to manage your cholesterol, stimulate your appetite and enhance your digestion. Not only this, you will be amazed to know that it can help you to control your blood sugar levels.

Coriander has a stimulating effect on the endocrine glands, which increases the secretion of insulin from the pancreas and this subsequently increases the insulin level in your blood. This can help you to regulate the proper absorption of sugar due to which your blood sugar levels may drop.

According to a study published in The British Journal of Nutrition, the amazing coriander seeds extract carry some vital compounds which when discharged into the blood can cause anti-hyperglycaemic and insulin-like movement which can be useful to keep your blood sugar level in check.

This is how you can make coriander water: Just add few crushed coriander seeds to the water and soak them overnight. Strain and drink the magical solution in the morning.

Caution: Don’t go overboard. As consuming coriander seeds in larger amounts can cause stomach ache, loss of appetite, and dehydration. Speak to your expert before doing so.