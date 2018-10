Bay leaves which are pungent and have a sharp and bitter flavour have incredible benefits. Bay leaves which are well-known for their medicinal properties are used in the dried and powdered form and can help you to stay in top shape. They are anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, diuretic and astringent in nature and can improve your digestion. Bay leaf is loaded with phytonutrients that protect against cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. This fantastic herb is jam-packed with caffeic acid, quercetin, euganol and catechins which possess chemo-protective properties and can help you to keep cancer at bay. Apart from these health issues, the bay leaf can also help you to manage your diabetes. Yes, you have heard it right! This powerful bay leaf can help you to control your blood sugar. Here, we unearth how it can do so.

Diet is a vital part of managing and preventing diabetes. Regular physical activity and a well-balanced diet can be helpful in tackling diabetes. Hence, there are magnificent ingredients which you can incorporate in your daily diet to deal with diabetes along with bay leaf. Antioxidants present in the bay leaf can help your body to produce insulin efficiently and hence, it can be helpful for diabetics.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, having 1 to 3 gm of bay leaves for a month, helped people suffering from Type-2 diabetes as it improved their insulin function. This is so because the leaves contain phytochemicals and essential oils and have a hypoglycemic effect on diabetics. So, its consumption enhanced insulin and glucose metabolism.

Polyphenol in the bay leaf can help you to manage your glucose levels. So, you can surely opt for this commonly found ingredient in the kitchen and manage your blood sugar levels and help you to stay healthy.