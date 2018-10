Spinach is loaded with fibre, lutein, folate, iron and calcium content, due to which it is great for us if consumed regularly. It can help you to boost your immunity and enhance your well-being. Moreover, spinach is extremely good for the patients suffering from diabetes, if you eat it in relatively large amount. This water-soluble vegetable has a negligible effect on blood sugar, due to which it is a good food to choose if you are following a diabetic diet that’s abundant in fibre and protein. According to the American Diabetes Association, spinach is good for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. Here, we tell you why you should go for spinach if you are a diabetic.

Spinach for diabetics

• Spinach is a non-starchy vegetable, which does not have much effect on blood sugar levels. So, you can enjoy the green delight and stay fit and fine.

• Spinach is loaded with fibre which takes a lot of time to digest. Hence, it doesn’t cause immediate spikes your blood sugar levels. Soluble fibre reduces the blood glucose levels and control diabetes.

• Spinach is known as a low-glycemic index food. According to studies, foods that have low GI are said to have little or no effect on the blood sugar levels. So, you can opt for it without any hesitation.

• Since patients suffering from diabetes are recommended to cut down on their carbohydrate consumption. Spinach is a vegetable that is low in carbohydrate and can help you to control your diabetes.’

• Spinach is low in calories and do you know that foods that have few calories are responsible for stabilising blood sugar levels? Yes, you have heard it right! Also, low-calorie foods also help you to manage your weight, which is essential if you are suffering from diabetes.